शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil filed his nomination from Kothrud

महाराष्ट्र भाजपा के अध्यक्ष चंद्रकांत पाटिल ने कोथरुड से दाखिल किया अपना नामांकन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पुणे Updated Thu, 03 Oct 2019 03:44 PM IST
महाराष्ट्र भाजपा के अध्यक्ष चंद्रकांत पाटिल
महाराष्ट्र भाजपा के अध्यक्ष चंद्रकांत पाटिल - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
 महाराष्ट्र भाजपा के अध्यक्ष चंद्रकांत पाटिल ने आज गुरुवार को पुणे के कोथरुड निर्वाचन क्षेत्र से अपना नामांकन दाखिल किया ।  
विज्ञापन
 
भाजपा ने चंद्रकांत पाटिल को महाराष्ट्र में पार्टी का अध्यक्ष बनाकर बड़ा दांव खेला है। पाटिल महाराष्ट्र में मराठा के प्रमुख चेहरों में से  एक हैं और पश्चिमी महाराष्ट्र से हैं जहां मराठाओं का दबदबा रहा है। और इस क्षेत्र में पहले से एनसीपी का  दबदबा रहा है ऐसे में ये इलाका शरद पवार का माना जाता है।

बता दें कि महाराष्ट्र सहित हरियाणा में 21 अक्तूबर को मतदान होगा और 24 अक्तूबर को दोनो राज्यों में मतगणना होगी।  
इस नवरात्रि, महा अष्टमी पर अर्पित करें मां वैष्णो देवी को भेंट व प्रसाद, जीवन की सारी समस्याएं होंगी दूर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

आदित्य ठाकरे
Education

कितने पढ़े-लिखे और हुनरमंद हैं 29 साल के आदित्य ठाकरे, महाराष्ट्र में लड़ेंगे चुनाव

3 अक्टूबर 2019

नितेश राणे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

इंजीनियर पर बाल्टी से कीचड़ डालने वाले कांग्रेस के पूर्व विधायक नितेश राणे भाजपा में शामिल

3 अक्टूबर 2019

ADR Report
India News

महाराष्ट्र के 58 फीसदी विधायकों पर दर्ज हैं आपराधिक मुकदमें, सबसे अधिक भाजपा के: एडीआर रिपोर्ट

3 अक्टूबर 2019

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
दीपक निकालजे
India News

जेल में बंद अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन छोटा राजन के भाई को केंद्रीय मंत्री अठावले की पार्टी से मिला टिकट

3 अक्टूबर 2019

आदित्य ठाकरे
India News

आदित्य ठाकरे ने वर्ली से दाखिल किया नामांकन, रोड शो के जरिए दिखाई ताकत

3 अक्टूबर 2019

Bollywood

अमिताभ ने 'बच्चन' और अपने धर्म को लेकर किया खुलासा, बताया क्यों बदल लिया उपनाम

2 अक्टूबर 2019

अमिताभ बच्चन
अमिताभ बच्चन
amitabh bachchan
amitabh bachchan
Bollywood

अमिताभ ने 'बच्चन' और अपने धर्म को लेकर किया खुलासा, बताया क्यों बदल लिया उपनाम

2 अक्टूबर 2019

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
Astrology Services

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
विज्ञापन
maharashtra assembly election 2019 chandrakant patil
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

भारत-दक्षिण अफ्रीका
Cricket News

LIVE INDvSA: भारत का स्कोर 500 के करीब, क्रीज पर जडेजा-अश्विन

3 अक्टूबर 2019

मयंक अग्रवाल
Cricket News

INDvSA: मयंक अग्रवाल ने ठोका पहला दोहरा शतक, वीरेंद्र सहवाग के रिकॉर्ड की बराबरी

3 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
रोहित शर्मा और डॉन ब्रैडमैन
Cricket News

INDvSA: रोहित शर्मा ने तोड़ा डॉन ब्रैडमैन का रिकॉर्ड, ठोके ताबड़तोड़ 176 रन

3 अक्टूबर 2019

हिंगलाज देवी शक्तिपीठ
Jammu

अद्भुतः माता का एक शक्तिपीठ जिसकी पूजा मुसलमान भी करते हैं, चलो दर्शन करें हिंगलाज भवानी के

3 अक्टूबर 2019

खुफिया उपग्रह
India News

पाक पर बाज की नजर रखेगा यह सैटेलाइट, ताकत इतनी कि कलाई पर बंधी घड़ी का समय भी देख ले

3 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
के. सिवन
India News

अंतरिक्ष में भारत का अपना स्टेशन, इसरो उठाने जा रहा है ये बड़ा कदम

3 अक्टूबर 2019

saif ali khan, kareena kapoor
Bollywood

सैफ की दूसरी शादी के बारे में सुनते ही क्या बोली थीं अमृता, पहली बार बेटी सारा ने किया खुलासा

3 अक्टूबर 2019

परमाणु बम विस्फोट
India News

भारत-पाक में परमाणु युद्ध हुआ तो आ सकता है हिमयुग, मारे जाएंगे 12.5 करोड़ लोग

3 अक्टूबर 2019

akshay kumar
Bollywood

14 फिल्में फ्लॉप होने पर अक्षय कुमार को लगा था ऐसा, बोले- उस वक्त मैं...

3 अक्टूबर 2019

Housefull 4
Bollywood

रिलीज से पहले ही मुसीबत में फंसी हाउसफुल 4, लगा ये बेहद गंभीर आरोप

3 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

पी चिदंबरम
India News

आईएनएक्स मीडिया: चिदंबरम की न्यायिक हिरासत बढ़ाई गई, 17 अक्टूबर तक जेल में रहेंगे

आईएनएक्स मीडिया भ्रष्टाचार मामले में पूर्व वित्त मंत्री पी चिदंबरम की न्यायिक हिरासत 17 अक्तूबर तक के लिए बढ़ा दी गई है।

3 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
वियतनाम के राजदूत चाऊ
India News

चीन-वियतनाम के रिश्तों में घुसपैठ के कारण तनाव, भारत से है यह उम्मीद

3 अक्टूबर 2019

अयोध्या राम जन्मभूमि (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अयोध्या मामला: रामलला ने कहा- मंदिर को लेकर सबूत पर नहीं किया जा सकता शक

3 अक्टूबर 2019

Bhupinder Singh Hooda & Deepender Singh Hooda
India News

बागी तेवर दिखा चुके हुड्डा पर मेहरबान सोनिया गांधी, टिकट बंटवारे में पूर्व सीएम का जबरदस्त दबदबा

3 अक्टूबर 2019

वंदे भारत
India News

अमित शाह ने दिखाई वंदे भारत ट्रेन को हरी झंडी, दिल्ली- कटरा दौड़ेगी सेमी हाईस्पीड ट्रेन

3 अक्टूबर 2019

Piyush Goyal
India News

पीयूष गोयल के घर चोरी की कोशिश करने पर घरेलू सहायक गिरफ्तार

3 अक्टूबर 2019

इसरो
India News

चंद्रयान 2 के बाद इसरो का अगला बड़ा मिशन, भारतीय स्पेस स्टेशन बनाने की तैयारी

3 अक्टूबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी-शी जिनपिंग (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मोदी-जिनपिंग की बैठक के लिए हाईकोर्ट ने दी बैनर लगाने की मंजूरी

3 अक्टूबर 2019

डीके सुरेश
India News

ईडी के सामने पेश हुए डीके शिवकुमार के भाई और कांग्रेस सांसद डीके सुरेश

3 अक्टूबर 2019

ओडिशा के मुख्यमंत्री नवीन पटनायक (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने ओडिशा सरकार से अवैध निर्माण हटाने से पहले परामर्श लेने को कहा

3 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

इस तारीख से बदल जाएगी मोबाइल नंबर पोर्टेबिलिटी की कीमत, देखें कारोबार और टेक की बड़ी खबरें

यदि आप भी अपने मौजूदा मोबाइल नंबर को पोर्ट कराना चाहते हैं तो आपके लिए खुशखबरी है। भारतीय दूरसंचार नियामक प्राधिकरण (ट्राई) ने मोबाइल नंबर पोर्टेबिलिटी की कीमत कम कर दी है।

3 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:52

आलिया को इसलिए फिर याद आया अपना बचपन, कैनवास पर उतरे रंगों को बताया जीवन का इंद्रधनुष

3 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:13

फैंस के बीच घिरे ऋतिक-टाइगर, वॉर रिलीज होते ही दिवाने हुए लोग

3 अक्टूबर 2019

अमेरिकी 3:12

ह्यूस्टन: अमेरिकियों ने गाया गांधी जी का पसंदीदा भजन वैष्णव जन...एस जयशंकर ने वीडियो किया शेयर

3 अक्टूबर 2019

औवेसी 1:19

गांधी जयंती पर असदुद्दीन ओवैसी का सियासी तंज, मौजूदा गोडसे से बचा लो गांधी के हिन्दुस्तान को

3 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

रतुल पुरी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मोजरबेयर केस: 17 अक्तूबर तक बढ़ी कमलनाथ के भांजे रतुल पुरी की न्यायिक हिरासत

3 अक्टूबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने एससी-एसटी एक्ट पर अपना फैसला रखा सुरक्षित

3 अक्टूबर 2019

सीएनजी
India News

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में सीएनजी हुई सस्ती, आईजीएल के स्मार्ट कार्ड पर मिलेगा कैशबैक

3 अक्टूबर 2019

BS Yeddyurappa
India News

कर्नाटक: आपदा राहत के लिए फंड नहीं देने के आरोपों को सीएम येदियुरप्पा ने किया खारिज

3 अक्टूबर 2019

गंजम जिले के पुलिस अधीक्षक ब्रजेश राय
India News

ओडिशा: जादू-टोने के शक में छह बुजुर्गों को मलमूत्र खाने पर किया मजबूर, तोड़े दांत

3 अक्टूबर 2019

कोलकाता के पूर्व पुलिस कमिश्नर राजीव कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सारदा चिट फंड: अलीपुर कोर्ट पहुंचे राजीव कुमार, कलकत्ता हाईकोर्ट से मिली है अग्रिम जमानत

3 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited