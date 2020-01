महाराष्ट्र: 300 रुपये कमाने वाले मजदूर को आयकर विभाग ने भेजा एक करोड़ का नोटिस

Bhausaheb Ahire: I received the I-T notice asking me to pay Rs 1.5 Cr. I am a labourer, who gets work only once or twice a week, I earn my livelihood that way. I've not seen even Rs 1 Lakh in my life, how can I pay Rs 1.05 Cr? This is fraudulence. Action should be taken. (16.01) https://t.co/qycjPdoDsj pic.twitter.com/W0ESiiCaky