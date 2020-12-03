शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Maharashtra Assembly Session, Devendra Fadanvis says, Maharashtra government is not ready to discuss anything

महाराष्ट्रः फडणवीस बोले- उद्धव सरकार किसी भी मुद्दे पर चर्चा करने के लिए नहीं है तैयार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Thu, 03 Dec 2020 08:55 PM IST
विज्ञापन
देवेंद्र फडणवीस
देवेंद्र फडणवीस - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने गुरुवार को कहा कि राज्य सरकार ने 14-15 दिसंबर को केवल दो दिवसीय विधानसभा सत्र बुलाया है, जबकि हमने मांग की है कि इसे दो सप्ताह के लिए बुलाया जाना चाहिए।
विज्ञापन

फडणवीस ने कहा कि राज्य में किसानों के लिए समस्या है और उनकी मदद नहीं की जा रही है, महिलाओं के खिलाफ अपराध बढ़ रहे हैं।  उन्होंने कहा कि हम मांग करते हैं कि इस तरह के महत्वपूर्ण समस्याओं के समाधान को लेकर विधानसभा में चर्चा की जाए लेकिन राज्य सरकार कुछ भी चर्चा करने के लिए तैयार नहीं है। एक तरह से राज्य सरकार विधानसभा सत्र का सामना नहीं करना चाहती है।
 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national maharashtra assembly session maharashtra uddhav thackeray

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

kadaknath
Jharkhand

धोनी ने बढ़ाया 'कड़कनाथ' का क्रेज, जानें कैसे करें इस खास मुर्गे की फार्मिंग?

3 दिसंबर 2020

फिरोजपुर में नदी से बरामद कच्ची दारू।
Chandigarh

पंजाब की दो नदियां 'उगल रहीं शराब', अब तक साढ़े पांच लाख लीटर बरामद

3 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
कंगना रणौत, दिलजीत दोसांझ
Bollywood

किसान आंदोलन को लेकर आपस में भिड़े कंगना और दिलजीत, सोशल मीडिया पर पार हुईं सारी हदें

3 दिसंबर 2020

ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के साथ योगा करतीं अलाना पांडे
Bollywood

ब्वॉयफ्रेंड संग योगा कर ट्रोल हुईं अनन्या पांडे की कजिन, ट्रोलर बोला- 'तुम्हारे पैरेंट्स तुम्हे ये सब...'

3 दिसंबर 2020

Kaushambi Road accident
Prayagraj

यूपी: रात में हुई शादी और सुबह बिछ गईंं लाशें, लाल जोड़े में बदहवास दुल्हन पूछती रही हुआ क्या है?

3 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Kaushambi Road accident
Prayagraj

कौशांबी: दुल्हन का इंतजार कर रहा था गांव, लेकिन लौटकर आईं लाशें, एक साथ जलीं पांच चिताएं

3 दिसंबर 2020

नगीना हत्याकांड
Agra

नगीना हत्याकांड: हाथों पर मेहंदी रचने से पहले प्रेमिका का बहाया खून, 10 दिसंबर को होनी थी शादी

3 दिसंबर 2020

कॉन्ट्रैक्ट फार्मिंग
Business Diary

क्या है कॉन्ट्रैक्ट फार्मिंग और क्यों इसका विरोध कर रहे हैं किसान? जानिए इसके बारे में सबकुछ

3 दिसंबर 2020

शुक्र ग्रह का वृश्चिक राशि में गोचर 2020
Astrology

शुक्र का राशि परिवर्तन, इन छह राशि वालों के जीवन में लाएगा खुशियां

3 दिसंबर 2020

घटनास्थल पर जुटी भीड़
Prayagraj

लौटकर घर भी नहीं आई थी बरात और एक साथ उठ गईं आठ अर्थियां, परिवार पर टूट पड़ा दुखों का पहाड़

3 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X