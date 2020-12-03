महाराष्ट्रः फडणवीस बोले- उद्धव सरकार किसी भी मुद्दे पर चर्चा करने के लिए नहीं है तैयार

State govt has called only a two-day Assembly session on Dec 14-15. We'd demanded it should goe on for 2 weeks. There is problem for farmers in Maharashtra & they're not being helped, crimes against women are rising: Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly pic.twitter.com/rsePbkoYnP— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2020
