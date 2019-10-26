शहर चुनें

महाराष्ट्र: आज उद्धव ठाकरे से मिलेंगे शिवसेना के नवनिर्वाचित विधायक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sat, 26 Oct 2019 09:45 AM IST
महाराष्ट्र की 288 विधानसभा सीटों के लिए हुए चुनाव का परिणाम आ चुका है। भाजपा-शिवसेना गठबंधन को बहुमत मिला है। लेकिन सत्ता को लेकर फैसला दिवाली के बाद लिया जाएगा। इसी बीच शनिवार को शिवसेना के नवनिर्वाचित विधायक मातोश्री जाकर उद्धव ठाकरे से मुलाकात करेंगे। जहां ठाकरे बैठक की अध्यक्षता करेंगे।
shiv sena uddhav thackeray elections maharashtra assembly election
