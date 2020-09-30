शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Maharashtra: A fire has broken out at the office of a company in Thane West

महाराष्ट्र: थाणे पश्चिम में स्थित कंपनी में लगी आग, दमकल विभाग बुझाने में जुटा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Wed, 30 Sep 2020 07:47 AM IST
विज्ञापन
थाणे पश्चिम में लगी आग
थाणे पश्चिम में लगी आग - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र के थाणे पश्चिम शहर में एक कंपनी के कार्यालय में आग लग गई है। आग लगने की सूचना दमकल विभाग को दे दी गई है, जिसके बाद दमकलकर्मी अपने दल के साथ मौके पर पहुंच चुके हैं। फिलहाल आग बुझाने का काम जारी है। 
विज्ञापन

 
 
Safalta.com के टार्गेट कोर्स से पूरा होगा JEE और NEET का सपना
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national fire thane maharastra

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

घटना के विरोध में...
Delhi NCR

बिटिया हम शर्मिंदा हैं ...दिल्ली से हाथरस तक लोगों में उबाल, प्रदर्शन, सड़क जाम

30 सितंबर 2020

आशा पारेख
Bollywood

Asha Parekh Birthday: प्रेम में असफल रहने के बाद ताउम्र कुंवारी रहीं आशा पारेख, पद्मश्री पुरस्कार से भी हो चुकी हैं सम्मानित

30 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
आईपीएल 2020
Cricket News

IPL 2020: सभी टीमों का खुला खाता, अंक तालिका में CSK सबसे नीचे, जानें बाकी टीमों का हाल

30 सितंबर 2020

हाथरस मामले पर बॉलीवुड सितारों की प्रतिक्रिया
Bollywood

हाथरस गैंगरेप मामले पर फूटा बॉलीवुड सितारों का गुस्सा, दोषियों को कड़ी सजा देने की कर रहे मांग

30 सितंबर 2020

सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद
Cricket News

IPL 2020: रंग में लौटी हैदराबाद, इन पांच धुरंधरों के दम पर दर्ज की पहली जीत, दिल्ली को हराया

30 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

नया खतरा: इस देश में मिला इंसानी दिमाग खाने वाला अमीबा, जानें कैसे फैलाता है संक्रमण

30 सितंबर 2020

king cobra swallow rat snake in nainital, Video viral, see photos
Dehradun

नैनीताल: देखते ही देखते सांप को निगल गया 10 फीट लंबा किंग कोबरा, देखें तस्वीरें...

29 सितंबर 2020

हनवंत सिंह
Bizarre News

राजस्थान के वो हिंदू महाराजा, जो जिन्ना से मिलकर पाकिस्तान में करना चाहते थे विलय

29 सितंबर 2020

Coronavirus Test
Health & Fitness

CoronaVirus Test: 15 से 20 मिनट में आएगी कोरोना की रिपोर्ट, जांच का खर्च केवल 350 रुपये

29 सितंबर 2020

लद्दाख में बोफोर्स तोप
India News

रह-रहकर उलझती जा रही है कि भारत-चीन रिश्तों की डोर, अब एलएसी को लेकर चीन ने छेड़ी नई बहस

29 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited