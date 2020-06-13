शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Maharashtra: 2 undertrial prisoners escaped from temporary jail set up by Yerawada jail in Pune

महाराष्ट्र: पुणे में अस्थायी जेल से दो विचाराधीन कैदी फरार, पकड़ने का प्रयास तेज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पुणे Updated Sat, 13 Jun 2020 01:24 PM IST
विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर Free में
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

70 वर्षों से करोड़ों पाठकों की पसंद

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र के पुणे शहर में यरवदा जेल द्वारा स्थापित अस्थायी जेल से दो विचाराधीन कैदी शनिवार को भाग निकले। बताया गया है कि दोनों कैदी अस्थायी जेल में शौचालय की खिड़की के माध्यम से भाग गए। 
विज्ञापन


पुलिस ने इस मामले में केस दर्ज कर लिया है और दोनों को पकड़ने का काम शुरू कर दिया है। दरअसल, यरवदा जेल द्वारा जेल के अंदर पहले से ही कैद कैदियों के साथ संपर्क से बचने के लिए अस्थायी जेल की स्थापना की थी। 
अब 'सफलताडॉटकॉम' के NDA कैप्सूल कोर्स से पूरा होगा सेना में अफसर बनने का आपका सपना
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
yerwada jail maharashtra

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Coronavirus Vaccine India
Health & Fitness

कोरोना की वैक्सीन और दवा पर आई अच्छी खबरें, इन 7 अपडेट से जानें- कितना आगे पहुंचे हम

13 जून 2020

कोरोना वायरस
India News

कोरोना से ठीक हुआ था हामिद अली, अस्पताल ने हनीफ अली को दे दी छुट्टी

13 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
आयुष्मान खुराना के साथ पूर्णिमा शर्मा
Bollywood

बरेली की ये लड़की बिना मुंबई जाए बन गई आयुष्मान की हीरोइन, देखिए कैसे मिला मौका

13 जून 2020

anamika shukla
Lucknow

नियुक्ति पत्र लेकर उत्साह से लबरेज दिखीं अनामिका शुक्ला, अमर उजाला को कहा- थैंक्यू

13 जून 2020

PM Narendra modi
India News

कोरोना पर मुख्यमंत्रियों संग पीएम की बैठक में इन पांच मुद्दों पर हो सकता है मंथन

13 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
कोरोना के व्हिसलब्लोअर डॉक्टर ली वेनलियांग (फाइल फोटो)
World

कोरोना का सच बताने वाले चीनी डॉक्टर की संक्रमण से हुई थी मौत, अब पत्नी ने दिया 'आखिरी गिफ्ट'

13 जून 2020

श्वेता तिवारी, अभिनव कोहली
Television

श्वेता तिवारी के घरेलू हिंसा के आरोपों के बाद आया नया ट्विस्ट, पति का दावा- 'हम साथ रह रहे हैं'

13 जून 2020

अमेरिकी नौसेना
World

चीन को चेतावनी मानी जा रहीं हिंद प्रशांत क्षेत्र में अमेरिकी गतिविधियां

13 जून 2020

दूरदर्शन के कार्यक्रम
Television

'चित्रहार' से लेकर 'फ्लॉप शो' तक, 80 के दशक में हिट थे दूरदर्शन के ये कार्यक्रम

13 जून 2020

सोनू सूद
Bollywood

गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ भागने के लिए सोनू सूद से मांगी मदद, अभिनेता ने दिया ये जबरदस्त जवाब

13 जून 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited