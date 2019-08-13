शहर चुनें

महाराष्ट्र के पालघर में दर्दनाक हादसा बच्चों से भरी बस दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, 14 बच्चे घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Tue, 13 Aug 2019 02:09 PM IST
पालघर दुर्घटना
पालघर दुर्घटना - फोटो : ANI
महाराष्ट्र के पालघर जिले में एक दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा हुआ। इस हादसे में 14 बच्चे घायल हो गए। सभी घायलों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। 
पालघर जिले के वडा क्षेत्र तड़के सुबह बच्चों से भरी एक बस दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गई। इस हादसे में 14 बच्चे घायल हो गए। सभी घायल बच्चों को अस्पताल में ले जाया गया। घायलों का इलाज चल रहा है। पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच कर राहत- बचाव का कार्य कर रही है। 

खबर अपडेट की जा रही है...
palghar bus accident maharastra bus accident children injured in palghar bus accident bus accident in vada accident occured in palghar maharastra accident palghar vada maharastra palghar accident महाराष्ट्र पालघर
