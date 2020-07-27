शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Madras HC directs Centre to form panel comprising Tamil Nadu officers in All India Quota medical seats

मद्रास हाईकोर्ट ने मेडिकल कोटा पैनल में तमिलनाडु अधिकारियों को शामिल करने का दिया निर्देश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Updated Mon, 27 Jul 2020 12:50 PM IST
मद्रास हाईकोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
मद्रास हाईकोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)

मद्रास उच्च न्यायालय ने केंद्र सरकार को मेडिकल सीटों के ऑल इंडिया कोटा में ओबीसी (अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग) आरक्षण के कार्यान्वयन की विधि तैयार करने को लेकर पैनल बनाने का निर्देश दिया है। अदालत ने कहा है कि इस पैनल में तमिलनाडु के अधिकारियों को शामिल किया जाए।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

