लॉकडाउन में बिना काम घूमने वालों पर पुलिस का प्रयोग, हाथ में थमाएं पोस्टर, लिखा मैं....

Madhya Pradesh: Police make people get clicked with pamphlets reading 'I'm enemy of society; I won't stay home' if they are found violating section 144 in Mandsaur. SP Hitesh Chaudhary says, "This is part of a social experiment to make people stay home". #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/GMfzCEHJHb

'I am enemy of the society; I would not stay home' - read the pamphlets handed over by Uttar Pradesh Police to the people who were found wandering unnecessarily on streets during #JantaCurfew in #Bareilly yesterday. #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/qnKfdnEYEB