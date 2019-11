दावा: बाबरी मस्जिद का ढहना रोक सकती थी केंद्र सरकार, राजीव गांधी थे दूसरे कार सेवक

Madhav Godbole, the then (Dec 1992) Union Home Secretary: We had made a huge contingency plan because state govt was not going to be cooperative. Narasimha Rao (PM in 1992) was doubtful if he had powers under the constitution to impose President's rule in this situation. (2/2) https://t.co/xUyXYOFAgW

M Godbole: Rajiv Gandhi went to extent of opening locks of Babri masjid, ceremony for laying the foundation stone of temple was done during his time as PM, therefore I have called him 2nd karsevak of the movement, first was the District Magistrate who allowed all this to begin. https://t.co/gEwLCoGiwb