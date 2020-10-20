एक दिन की कलेक्टर बनीं आंध्र प्रदेश की श्रावणी, जिला प्रशासन की अनोखी पहल

16-yr-old M Sravani, daughter of a farm labourer of Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh), assumed office of Anantapur Dist Collector on Oct 11, for a day. Dist Admin had decided to give opportunity to 1 girl each as head of all govt offices in the district: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar pic.twitter.com/6gEGStN0Cl— ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020
