I will not be contesting from Bhagalpur this time. As part of NDA alliance in Bihar, Nitish Kumar's JDU has taken my seat along with seats of 6 sitting MPs of BJP. However, I will work hard for the party in #LokSabhaElections2019 #PhirEkBaarModiSarkar

