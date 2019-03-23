शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Sambit Patra thanks to Modi for fielding him Puri candidate

पुरी से उम्मीदवार बनाए जाने पर बोले संबित पात्रा- मुझे जगन्नाथ ने बुलाया है, मोदीजी ने भेजा है

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 23 Mar 2019 08:56 PM IST
संबित पात्रा
संबित पात्रा - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय जनता पार्टी के प्रवक्ता संबित पात्रा ने ओडिशा की पुरी से लोकसभा उम्मीदवार बनाए जाने पर प्रधानमंत्री और पार्टी अध्यक्ष अमित शाह को धन्यावाद दिया है। पात्रा ने कहा- मैं पीएम मोदी का धन्यवाद करना चाहूंगा जिन्होंने मुझे पुरी भेजा। अमित शाह जी का भी शुक्रिया जिन्होंने मुझ पर भरोसा जताया।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
उन्होंने कहा- मुझे जगन्नाथ ने बुलाया है और मोदी ने भेजा है। मैं पुरी के लोगों की जी-जान से सेवा करूंगा। 
बता दें कि पुरी से नरेंद्र मोदी के चुनाव लड़ने की चर्चा गरम थी। लेकिन उम्मीदवारों की तीसरी सूची में पुरी से संबित पात्रा का नाम सामने आया। मोदी बनारस से ही चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। 
 

Recommended

लोकसभा चुनाव अपडेट 23 मार्च 2019
India News

23 मार्च 2019: दिनभर की चुनावी हलचल का हर अपडेट यहां पढ़ें

23 मार्च 2019

परेश रावल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

परेश रावल ने किया चुनाव लड़ने से इनकार, कहा- बना रहूंगा मोदी समर्थक

23 मार्च 2019

चुनाव
India News

23 मार्च के दिन चुनावी हलचल का पूरा लेखाजोखा

23 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राहुल गांधी के केरल के वायनाड से चुनाव लड़ने की खबर, यूडीएफ उम्मीदवार ने वापस लिया नाम

23 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

सपना चौधरी लड़ेंगी कांग्रेस के टिकट पर चुनाव !

23 मार्च 2019

Cricket News

इन 11 खिलाड़ियों पर भरोसा जताएंगे कोहली, चेन्नई के खिलाफ ऐसी हो सकती है RCB की संभावित प्लेइंग XI

23 मार्च 2019

virat kohli rcb
parthiv patel
एबी डीविलियर्स
shivam dube
Cricket News

इन 11 खिलाड़ियों पर भरोसा जताएंगे कोहली, चेन्नई के खिलाफ ऐसी हो सकती है RCB की संभावित प्लेइंग XI

23 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
विज्ञापन
election lok sabha elections 2019 sambit patra bjp puri lok sabha seat amit shah narendra modi
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

कर्नाटक में ओला की सेवाओं पर बैन, लाइसेंस छह महीने के लिए निलंबित

23 मार्च 2019

know about Leher Ali whose startup ALMARI
Education

18 साल की उम्र में अपनी मां के साथ शुरू किया यह अनोखा स्टार्टअप, पुराने कपड़ों को मिलेगा...

23 मार्च 2019

पीएम मोदी-इमरान खान
India News

इमरान खान का दावा, 'पाकिस्तान दिवस' पर पीएम मोदी ने दी बधाई

23 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

आतंकी ने बच्चे का तालिबानी अंदाज में रेता गला, शादी के लिए लड़की के भाई को बनाया था बंधक

23 मार्च 2019

एक्ट्रेस सपना चौधरी
Bollywood

सपना चौधरी कांग्रेस से लड़ सकती हैं चुनाव, इस दिग्गज अभिनेत्री को देंगी टक्कर

23 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

तिरुवनंतपुरम हवाई अड्डे के पास दिखा ड्रोन, हाई अलर्ट पर खुफिया एजेंसी

23 मार्च 2019

जसकीरत सिंह सिद्धू (फाइल)
World

दर्जन भर हॉकी खिलाड़ियों की मौत के जिम्मेदार भारतीय को 8 साल की सजा

23 मार्च 2019

Election Commission (File)
India News

आईएसआई ने रिपोर्ट सौंपी, चुनाव में वीवीपैट के मिलान पर फैसला जल्द

23 मार्च 2019

दिल्ली पुलिस ने हुर्रियत कांफ्रेंस के एक नेता को पाकिस्तानी उच्चायोग के बाहर से गिरफ्तार किया
India News

पाकिस्तान उच्चायोग के बाहर से हुर्रियत नेता गिरफ्तार

22 मार्च 2019

पीएनबी घोटाले का आरोपी नीरव मोदी
India News

ये हैं पीएनबी घोटाले के भगोड़े आरोपी नीरव मोदी की गिरफ्तारी के मायने

21 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Jp Nadda
India News

भाजपा ने जारी की एक और सूची, छह राज्यों के 46 उम्मीदवारों का एलान

भाजपा ने शनिवार की शाम अपनी पांचवी सूची जारी कर दी। महासचिव जेपी नड्डा ने उम्मीदवारों के नाम की घोषणा की। इसमें झारखंड के उम्मीदवार भी शामिल है।

23 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
फाइल फोटो
India News

पीएम किसान योजना: 4.74 करोड़ किसानों को अगले महीने मिलेगी 2000 रुपये की दूसरी किस्त

23 मार्च 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी- अमित शाह
India News

भाजपा उम्मीदवारों की चौथी लिस्ट जारी, हुकुम सिंह की बेटी का टिकट कटा

23 मार्च 2019

मालदा में राहुल गांधी की रैली
India News

रैली से पहले जमकर चलीं कुर्सियां, राहुल ने पीएम मोदी और ममता को बताया झूठा

23 मार्च 2019

Jitin Prasad
India News

आखिर मान गए जितिन प्रसाद, राजनाथ सिंह के खिलाफ लखनऊ से लड़ेंगे चुनाव

23 मार्च 2019

राहुल गांधी-रविशंकर प्रसाद(File Photo)
India News

रविशंकर प्रसाद का राहुल पर निशाना, 55 लाख रुपये से नौ करोड़ के मालिक कैसे हो गए?

23 मार्च 2019

लोबसांग ग्यात्सो
India News

अरुणाचल: मुक्तो सीट पर कांटे की टक्कर, बौध संन्यासी लामा भरेंगे हुंकार

23 मार्च 2019

एनडीए
India News

बिहार: एनडीए ने किया उम्मीदवारों के नामों का एलान, यहां देखें पूरी सूची

23 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

वाराणसी में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के खिलाफ चुनाव लड़ेंगे तमिलनाडु के किसान

23 मार्च 2019

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा
India News

पटना साहिब से कट गया शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा का टिकट, रविशंकर प्रसाद ठोकेंगे चुनावी ताल 

23 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

बीजेपी महासचिव जेपी नड्डा ने लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के लिए बीजेपी की पांचवी सूची की जारी

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के लिए महासचिव जेपी नड्डा ने बीजेपी की पांचवी सूची जारी कर दी है। इस लिस्ट में 46 उम्मीदवारों के नाम शामिल है।

23 मार्च 2019

येदियुरप्पा 2:39

येदियुरप्पा की डायरी पर मचा बवाल, कांग्रेस बीजेपी आपस में भिड़े

23 मार्च 2019

चुनाव 00:03:05

23 मार्च के दिन चुनावी हलचल का पूरा लेखाजोखा

23 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 1:36

सपना चौधरी लड़ेंगी कांग्रेस के टिकट पर चुनाव !

23 मार्च 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 2:14

जानिए, हर एक वोट के लिए कितना पैसा होता है खर्च

23 मार्च 2019

Related

एचडी देवगौड़ा
India News

कर्नाटक: एचडी देवगौड़ा तुमकुर से लड़ेंगे चुनाव, मौजूदा कांग्रेस सांसद बिफरे

23 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

भूकंप से थर्राया अंडमान निकोबार, रिएक्टर स्केल 5.1 की तीव्रता दर्ज 

23 मार्च 2019

digvijay singh(File Photo)
India News

भोपाल से लोकसभा चुनाव लड़ेंगे पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री दिग्विजय सिंह

23 मार्च 2019

वाइस एडमिरल करमबीर सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

देश के अगले नौसेनाध्यक्ष होंगे वाइस एडमिरल करमबीर सिंह, सुनील लांबा का लेंगे स्थान

23 मार्च 2019

अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सैम पित्रोदा के बयान ने पकड़ा तूल, शाह ने राहुल से माफी मांगने को कहा, लगाया तुष्टिकरण का आरोप

23 मार्च 2019

अमर उजाला पर पढ़िए चुनाव से जुड़ी हर खबर
India News

चुनावी हलचल: भाजपा की एक और सूची जारी, इधर सांबित पात्रा ने जताया पीएम मोदी का आभार

23 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.