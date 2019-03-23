Sambit Patra, BJP: I would like to thank PM Modi who sent me to Puri. I'd also like to thank Amit Shah ji for placing his faith in me. Jagannath ji called me here and Modi ji sent me. I will do my utmost to serve the people of Puri. #Odisha pic.twitter.com/dyqos2SdOy— ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2019
भाजपा ने शनिवार की शाम अपनी पांचवी सूची जारी कर दी। महासचिव जेपी नड्डा ने उम्मीदवारों के नाम की घोषणा की। इसमें झारखंड के उम्मीदवार भी शामिल है।
23 मार्च 2019