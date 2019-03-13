शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Mahagathbandhan leaders hold a meeting on seat sharing in Delhi

महागठबंधन की बैठक के बाद तेजस्वी बोले, सीट बंटवारे पर अब कोई संशय नहीं

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 13 Mar 2019 08:37 PM IST
तेजस्वी यादव
तेजस्वी यादव - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
बुधवार को राजधानी दिल्ली में सीट बंटवारे को लेकर महागठबंधन के नेताओं की अहम बैठक हुई। बैठक में तेजस्वी यादव के अलावा जीतनराम मांझी, आरएलएसपी अध्यक्ष उपेंद्र कुशवाहा, कांग्रेस नेता शक्ति सिंह गोहिल समेत महागठबंधन के कई नेता शामिल थे। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
बैठक के बाद राष्ट्रीय जनता दल (आरजेडी) नेता तेजस्वी यादव ने संवाददाताओं से कहा कि महागठबंधन में सीट बंटवारे को लेकर अब कोई संशय नहीं है, अब सब कुछ साफ हो चुका है। 
  बता दें कि बिहार में महागठबंधन में सीट बंटवारे पर पेच फंसा हुआ है। कई दौर की बैठकों के बाद भी अभी तक कोई फॉर्मूला नहीं निकल सका है। यहां महागठबंधन का मुकाबला भाजपा-जेडीयू गठबंधन से है।   

Recommended

सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

चुनावी दंगल: सपा की पहली सूची जारी होते ही टिकट के लिए मचा घमासान, भाजपा को लग सकता है झटका

13 मार्च 2019

abhinandan
Delhi NCR

फेसबुक पर अभिनंदन के इस्तेमाल पर भाजपा विधायक को नोटिस, आयोग ने मांगा जवाब

13 मार्च 2019

रामवीर उपाध्याय (फाइल फोटो)
Agra

बहनजी के आदेश पर राजनीति में आईं सीमा, इस बार नहीं लड़ेंगे चुनाव: रामवीर

13 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
राहुल गांधी
Kanpur

पूर्व सीएम की बेटी बोली...राहुल ने व्यंगात्मक शैली में मसूद अजहर को 'जी' कहा

13 मार्च 2019

आजम खां
Moradabad

रामपुर में अघोषित कर्फ्यू, निष्पक्ष चुनाव संभव नहीं : आजम खान

13 मार्च 2019

pilot turns around flight after mother forgets her baby at saudi airport
Bizarre News

पायलट ने बीच रास्ते से ही इमरजेंसी बताकर लौटाया विमान, एयरपोर्ट पर मां भूल गई थी बच्चा

13 मार्च 2019

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
विज्ञापन
election lok sabha elections 2019 mahagathbandhan
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

painter pigcasso painting pig makes big money by paintings hogs limelight at South Africa farm 
Bizarre News

करामाती सुअर कमा रहा लाखों रुपये, मुंह में कूची फंसाकर बनाता है अद्भुत पेंटिंग

13 मार्च 2019

वायरल तस्वीर (अभिनंदन)
Pakistan

चाय विज्ञापन के फर्जी वीडियो के बाद अब पाकिस्तान की दुकान में छपा अभिनंदन का फोटो

13 मार्च 2019

Election Commission (File)
India News

उम्मीदवारों के आपराधिक इतिहास को लेकर कल चुनाव आयोग के खिलाफ सुनवाई करेगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट

13 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

पाकिस्तान के अवैध कब्जे के कारण पीओके के लोग मुसीबत में : भारत

13 मार्च 2019

सीबीआई (फाइल)
India News

एक्सप्रेस-वे घोटाले में सीबीआई ने शुरू की जांच, एक हजार करोड़ रुपये के भ्रष्टाचार का मामला

13 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

कोयला घोटाले में प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने अटैच की 36.85 करोड़ की संपत्ति

13 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

इन दो गांवों के लोग कभी आपस में नहीं जोड़ते वैवाहिक संबंध, 5000 साल से चली आ रही है परंपरा

12 मार्च 2019

विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आखिर अभिनंदन को 60 घंटे में रिहा करने के लिए क्यों मजबूर हुआ पाक, अब हुआ खुलासा

12 मार्च 2019

बालाकोट में स्थित आतंकी कैंप (फाइल फोटो)
India News

खुलासा : एयर स्ट्राइक में भारतीय वायुसेना ने मस्जिद बचाकर आतंकी कैंपों को किया था ध्वस्त

12 मार्च 2019

महासंग्राम 2019
India News

भाजपा में 40 फीसदी सांसदों के टिकट कटने के संकेत, सर्वे रिपोर्ट नहीं है संतोषजनक

12 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

भीम आर्मी प्रमुख चंद्रशेखर से प्रियंका की मुलाकात
India News

भीम आर्मी के संस्थापक चंद्रशेखर का एलान, मैं तानाशाह को हराने बनारस जा रहा हूं

भीम आर्मी के संस्थापक चंद्रशेखर से कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा की मुलाकात के बाद सियासी हलचलें तेज हो गई हैं।

13 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
2014 के लोकसभा चुनाव नतीजें
India News

2014 के नतीजों में छिपे सबक सीखकर बदलती 2019 लोकसभा चुनावों की रणनीति

13 मार्च 2019

अमर उजाला पर पढ़िए चुनाव से जुड़ी हर खबर
India News

चुनावी हलचल LIVE: कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस-जेडीएस के बीच सीट बंटवारे पर सहमति बनी, ये निकला फॉर्मूला

13 मार्च 2019

आप ने जलाया भाजपा का घोषणा पत्र
India News

दिल्ली में 'आप' और भाजपा ने जलाया एक-दूसरे का घोषणा पत्र, केजरीवाल ने पीएम मोदी को कहे अपशब्द

13 मार्च 2019

अमित शाह
India News

बालाकोट एयर स्ट्राइक पर बोले अमित शाह, ऐसे पता चला कि मारे गए 250 आतंकी

13 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

पूर्व पीएम समेत भारतीय राजनीति की इन शख्सियतों पर अब भी नहीं चढ़ा है ट्विटर का रंग

13 मार्च 2019

Priya Dutt
India News

प्रिया दत्त ने कहा- दौड़ में हूं, लोकतंत्र बचाने के लिए लड़ूंगी चुनाव

13 मार्च 2019

Amar Ujala Poll: Vehicles are the most responsible for air pollution
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: वाहन हैं वायु प्रदूषण के लिए सबसे ज्यादा जिम्मेदार

13 मार्च 2019

राहुल गांधी और वाड्रा को स्मृति ने घेरा
India News

स्मृति ईरानी का राहुल-वाड्रा पर हमला, जीजा-साले दोनों भ्रष्टाचार में लिप्त

13 मार्च 2019

चेन्नई के गर्ल्स कॉलेज में छात्राओं से बातचीत करते राहुल गांधी
India News

आम चुनाव 2019: मुझे 'सर' नहीं 'राहुल' ही कहिए, चेन्नई में छात्रा से बोले राहुल गांधी

13 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा ने रोजगार को लेकर उठाया था सवाल, सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी ने दिया ये जवाब

लोकसभा चुनाव नजदीक है। ऐसे में सभी पार्टियों की तरफ से आरोप प्रत्यारोप का दौर शुरू हो चुका है। मंगलवार को कांग्रेस नेता प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा ने बीजेपी पर रोजगार को लेकर तंज कसा था। उनपर पलटवार किया है बीजेपी नेता सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी ने।

13 मार्च 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 4:46

5 सालों में कहां तक पहुंची मोदी लहर, भाजपा को कितना हुआ नफा-नुकसान

13 मार्च 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:27

कांग्रेस की आंधी में ही पहली बार खिला था भाजपा का कमल

13 मार्च 2019

बोइंग बैन 00:03:21

18 देशों में Boeing 737 Max 8 पर रोक, जानिए एक सॉफ्टवेयर ने कैसे लगाया बोइंग पर ब्रेक

13 मार्च 2019

बीजेपी 2:08

बीजेपी ने उत्तर पूर्व में असम गण परिषद और बोडोलैंड पीपुल्स फ्रंट के साथ किया गठबंधन

13 मार्च 2019

Related

Ravishankar Prasad
India News

भाजपा ने चुनाव आयोग से की राहुल की शिकायत, बंगाल को संवेदनशील घोषित करने की मांग

13 मार्च 2019

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी के सामने हार्दिक पटेल ने पार्टी की सदस्यता ग्रहण की
India News

हार्दिक पटेल नहीं लड़ पाएंगे लोकसभा चुनाव, गुजरात हाइकोर्ट का सुनवाई से इनकार

13 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

हैदराबाद : गलत वीजा के साथ विमान में चढ़ने की कोशिश करने वाली 20 महिलाएं हिरासत में

13 मार्च 2019

बीएस येदियुरप्पा
India News

अगर ऐसा हुआ तो 23 मई को कर्नाटक में बनेगी भाजपा सरकार: येदियुरप्पा

13 मार्च 2019

Mahagathbandhan
India News

सीटों पर विवाद: राहुल के दरबार में पहुंचे तेजस्वी समेत महागठबंधन के कई नेता

13 मार्च 2019

BJP- Congress
India News

पांच हफ्तों में 6 विधायकों ने छोड़ा कांग्रेस का 'हाथ', भाजपा में हुए शामिल

13 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.