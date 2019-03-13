बता दें कि बिहार में महागठबंधन में सीट बंटवारे पर पेच फंसा हुआ है। कई दौर की बैठकों के बाद भी अभी तक कोई फॉर्मूला नहीं निकल सका है। यहां महागठबंधन का मुकाबला भाजपा-जेडीयू गठबंधन से है।
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav after Bihar Mahagathbandhan leaders' meeting in Delhi: All the leaders of the ‘mahagathbandhan’ today came here for a meeting, we discussed seat sharing. There isn't any confusion between us, we are all clear. pic.twitter.com/yvSA8E5bSu— ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2019
भीम आर्मी के संस्थापक चंद्रशेखर से कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा की मुलाकात के बाद सियासी हलचलें तेज हो गई हैं।
13 मार्च 2019