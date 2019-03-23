शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   Lok Sabha Elections 2019: HD Devegowda to contest election from Tumkur seat in Karnataka

कर्नाटक: एचडी देवगौड़ा तुमकुर से लड़ेंगे चुनाव, मौजूदा कांग्रेस सांसद बिफरे

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 23 Mar 2019 05:54 PM IST
एचडी देवगौड़ा
एचडी देवगौड़ा - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री और जनता दल सेकुलर (जेडीएस) के अध्यक्ष एचडी देवगौड़ा कर्नाटक की तुमकुर लोकसभा सीट से चुनाव लड़ेंगे। इसकी घोषणा आज जेडीएस प्रवक्ता रमेश बाबू ने की। पिछले कई दिनों से उनके चुनाव लड़ने की खबरें आ रही थीं। लेकिन आज इसका ऐलान भी हो गया। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
वहीं, तुमकुर से कांग्रेस के मौजूदा सांसद ने इस पर नाराजगी जताई है। उन्होंने कहा- गठबंधन क्या होता है, सहयोग क्या होता है? मैं यहा से कांग्रेस का सांसद हूं। मैंने संसद में खुद को साबित किया है। आपने मेरा टिकट क्यों काट दिया? यह सही नहीं है। उन्होंने कहा कि सभी जीते हुए प्रत्याशी और स्थानीय नेता मुझे यहां से चुनाव लड़ाना चाहते हैं। मैं कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के तौर पर तुमकुर से सभी के समर्थन से नामांकन दाखिल करूंगा। 

गौरतलब है कि कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस और जेडीएस का गठबंधन है। राज्य की 28 लोकसभा सीटों में से कांग्रेस 20 जबकि जेडीएस 8 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ेगी। राज्य में दो चरणों में 18 और 23 अप्रैल को मतदान होगा। 
 

Recommended

मृगांका सिंह
Meerut

कैराना लोकसभा सीट पर भाजपा ने खेला बड़ा दांव, मृगांका सिंह का टिकट काटने के पीछे है बड़ी वजह

23 मार्च 2019

राहुल गांधी-शरद पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र में 26-22 के फॉर्मूले पर लड़ेगी कांग्रेस-एनसीपी, सहयोगी दलों को देंगे दो-दो सीटें

23 मार्च 2019

वोटिंग
Dehradun

चुनाव 2019: यहां मत प्रतिशत बढ़ाने के लिए मतदाताओं के नाम भेजे जाएंगे निमंत्रण पत्र

23 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
पीएम मोदी ( फाइल फोटो )
India News

फिर से मोदी को पीएम बनाने के लिए महिलाओं ने किया यज्ञ

23 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

'गैंगस्टर' की गर्लफ्रेंड न बनती तो पोर्न स्टार बन जातीं कंगना रनौत, इंटरव्यू में खुद किया था खुलासा

23 मार्च 2019

kangana ranaut
kangana ranaut
कंगना
kangana ranaut
Bollywood

'गैंगस्टर' की गर्लफ्रेंड न बनती तो पोर्न स्टार बन जातीं कंगना रनौत, इंटरव्यू में खुद किया था खुलासा

23 मार्च 2019

छात्रा से छेड़छाड़ करते मनचले
Meerut

शर्मनाक: मेरठ में स्कूली छात्रा से खुलेआम अभद्रता, बनाया वीडियो, बेटियों की सुरक्षा पर बड़ा सवाल

23 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पायें हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषिचर्या से
विज्ञापन
election lok sabha elections 2019 hd devegowda congress jds tumkur lok sabha constituency karnataka lok sabha seats
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

कर्नाटक में ओला की सेवाओं पर बैन, लाइसेंस छह महीने के लिए निलंबित

23 मार्च 2019

know about Leher Ali whose startup ALMARI
Education

18 साल की उम्र में अपनी मां के साथ शुरू किया यह अनोखा स्टार्टअप, पुराने कपड़ों को मिलेगा...

23 मार्च 2019

पीएम मोदी-इमरान खान
India News

इमरान खान का दावा, 'पाकिस्तान दिवस' पर पीएम मोदी ने दी बधाई

23 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

आतंकी ने बच्चे का तालिबानी अंदाज में रेता गला, शादी के लिए लड़की के भाई को बनाया था बंधक

23 मार्च 2019

एक्ट्रेस सपना चौधरी
Bollywood

सपना चौधरी कांग्रेस से लड़ सकती हैं चुनाव, इस दिग्गज अभिनेत्री को देंगी टक्कर

23 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

तिरुवनंतपुरम हवाई अड्डे के पास दिखा ड्रोन, हाई अलर्ट पर खुफिया एजेंसी

23 मार्च 2019

जसकीरत सिंह सिद्धू (फाइल)
World

दर्जन भर हॉकी खिलाड़ियों की मौत के जिम्मेदार भारतीय को 8 साल की सजा

23 मार्च 2019

Election Commission (File)
India News

आईएसआई ने रिपोर्ट सौंपी, चुनाव में वीवीपैट के मिलान पर फैसला जल्द

23 मार्च 2019

दिल्ली पुलिस ने हुर्रियत कांफ्रेंस के एक नेता को पाकिस्तानी उच्चायोग के बाहर से गिरफ्तार किया
India News

पाकिस्तान उच्चायोग के बाहर से हुर्रियत नेता गिरफ्तार

22 मार्च 2019

पीएनबी घोटाले का आरोपी नीरव मोदी
India News

ये हैं पीएनबी घोटाले के भगोड़े आरोपी नीरव मोदी की गिरफ्तारी के मायने

21 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

राहुल गांधी-रविशंकर प्रसाद(File Photo)
India News

रविशंकर प्रसाद का राहुल पर निशाना, 55 लाख रुपये से नौ करोड़ के मालिक कैसे हो गए?

केंद्रीय मंत्री ने कहा कि राहुल गांधी, हमलोग यह जानना चाहते हैं कि 55 लाख से आपने अपनी संपत्ति नौ करोड़ तक कैसे बढ़ाई?

23 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
नरेंद्र मोदी- अमित शाह
India News

भाजपा उम्मीदवारों की चौथी लिस्ट जारी, हुकुम सिंह की बेटी का टिकट कटा

23 मार्च 2019

परेश रावल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

परेश रावल ने किया चुनाव लड़ने से किया इनकार, कहा- बना रहूंगा मोदी समर्थक

23 मार्च 2019

मालदा में राहुल गांधी की रैली
India News

रैली से पहले जमकर चलीं कुर्सियां, राहुल ने पीएम मोदी और ममता को बताया झूठा

23 मार्च 2019

भारत निर्वाचन आयोग
India News

चुनाव से जुड़ी सारी अपडेट ट्विटर पर होंगी साझा, आयोग के हैंडल ईसीआई हैशटैग पर मिलेगी जानकारी

23 मार्च 2019

Jitin Prasad
India News

आखिर मान गए जितिन प्रसाद, राजनाथ सिंह के खिलाफ लखनऊ से लड़ेंगे चुनाव

23 मार्च 2019

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

केरल कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष का दावा, वायनाड से चुनाव लड़ेंगे राहुल गांधी

23 मार्च 2019

एनडीए
India News

बिहार: एनडीए ने किया उम्मीदवारों के नामों का एलान, यहां देखें पूरी सूची

23 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

वाराणसी में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के खिलाफ चुनाव लड़ेंगे तमिलनाडु के किसान

23 मार्च 2019

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा
India News

पटना साहिब से कट गया शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा का टिकट, रविशंकर प्रसाद ठोकेंगे चुनावी ताल 

23 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

जानिए, हर एक वोट के लिए कितना पैसा होता है खर्च

आपके एक वोट पर सरकार का कितना पैसा खर्च हो रहा है, इसे जानना और समझना जरूरी है। सरकार एक वोट पर औसत 55 रुपये खर्च कर रही है। यह पैसा आपका ही है, क्योंकि आप यह पैसा सरकार को टैक्स के रूप में देते हैं।

23 मार्च 2019

अमित शाह 1:55

सैम पित्रोदा पर अमित शाह का कांग्रेस पर जवाबी हमला, देश की जनता और शहीदों से माफी मांगने को कहा

23 मार्च 2019

लोकपाल 0:55

जस्टिस पिनाकी चंद्र घोष ने देश के पहले लोकपाल के तौर पर की शपथ ग्रहण

23 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 1:27

बैंकिंग फ्रॉड से बचने के लिए इन बातों का रखें ध्यान

23 मार्च 2019

बीजेपी लिस्ट 2:01

बीजेपी की इस लिस्ट में ये बड़े नाम, पुरी से चुनाव लड़ेंगे संबित पात्रा

23 मार्च 2019

Related

वाइस एडमिरल करमबीर सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

देश के अगले नौसेनाध्यक्ष होंगे वाइस एडमिरल करमबीर सिंह, सुनील लांबा का लेंगे स्थान

23 मार्च 2019

digvijay singh(File Photo)
India News

भोपाल से लोकसभा चुनाव लड़ेंगे पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री दिग्विजय सिंह

23 मार्च 2019

अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सैम पित्रोदा के बयान ने पकड़ा तूल, शाह ने राहुल से माफी मांगने को कहा, लगाया तुष्टिकरण का आरोप

23 मार्च 2019

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बिहार में गरजे राहुल, कहा- मैं भाजपा, पीएम मोदी और आरएसएस से नहीं डरता

23 मार्च 2019

a
India News

महाराष्ट्र: भाजपा की तीसरी सूची में कटा चार सांसदों का टिकट

23 मार्च 2019

सैम पित्रोदा
India News

सैम पित्रोदा ने पीएम पर लगाया आरोप, कहा- मेरी टिप्पणी पर प्रधानमंत्री और उनके मंत्रियों ने झूठ बोला

23 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.