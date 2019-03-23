Ramesh Babu, JDS Spokesperson: HD Devegowda will contest from the Tumkur parliamentary constituency as the combined candidate of JDS & Congress. (file pic of HD Devegowda) pic.twitter.com/0MDlkehwfT
— ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2019
Muddahanumegowda, Congress MP from Tumkur: Elected representatives & all local leaders want me to contest. That's why on Monday we will start a procession from BGS circle to DC office & I'll file nomination with the support of all our leaders as the Congress candidate for Tumkur. https://t.co/8CssmDWrlH
— ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2019
केंद्रीय मंत्री ने कहा कि राहुल गांधी, हमलोग यह जानना चाहते हैं कि 55 लाख से आपने अपनी संपत्ति नौ करोड़ तक कैसे बढ़ाई?
23 मार्च 2019