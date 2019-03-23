पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री और जनता दल सेकुलर (जेडीएस) के अध्यक्ष एचडी देवगौड़ा कर्नाटक की तुमकुर लोकसभा सीट से चुनाव लड़ेंगे। इसकी घोषणा आज जेडीएस प्रवक्ता रमेश बाबू ने की। पिछले कई दिनों से उनके चुनाव लड़ने की खबरें आ रही थीं। लेकिन आज इसका ऐलान भी हो गया।

Ramesh Babu, JDS Spokesperson: HD Devegowda will contest from the Tumkur parliamentary constituency as the combined candidate of JDS & Congress. (file pic of HD Devegowda) pic.twitter.com/0MDlkehwfT

Muddahanumegowda, Congress MP from Tumkur: Elected representatives & all local leaders want me to contest. That's why on Monday we will start a procession from BGS circle to DC office & I'll file nomination with the support of all our leaders as the Congress candidate for Tumkur. https://t.co/8CssmDWrlH