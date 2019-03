Rahul Gandhi in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan: He (PM) says, 'Main Chowkidaar Hoon'. He didn't say whose chowkidaar he is? Have you seen a chowkidaar at a farmer's home? Have you seen a chowkidaar at home of an unemployed youth? Have you seen a chowkidaar at the home of Anil Ambani? pic.twitter.com/3beFKoUPNK