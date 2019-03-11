Congress MLA from Jamnagar Rural, Vallabh Dharaviya (in white shirt) resigns as MLA, hands over resignation to Speaker of Gujarat Assembly, Rajendra Trivedi. pic.twitter.com/preOUfmuRA— ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2019
Gandhinagar: Congress MLA from Gujarat, Purushottam Sawariya who had resigned from the party last week, joins BJP. pic.twitter.com/4PaYB21hK9— ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2019
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने वीवीआईपी हेलिकॉप्टर मामले में मनी लांड्रिंग रोधक कानून (पीएमएलए) के तहत क्रिश्चियन मिशेल की पूर्व पत्नी की पेरिस में 5.83 करोड़ रुपये की संपत्ति कुर्क की है।
11 मार्च 2019