Hindi News ›   India News ›   Lok sabha elections 2019: AIADMK writes to Election Commission accusing Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

एआईएडीएमके ने चुनाव आयोग से की पुडुचेरी के मुख्यमंत्री की शिकायत, कहा- सीएम बांट रहे चेक 

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 12 Mar 2019 12:18 PM IST
O panirselvam, Narayansami
O panirselvam, Narayansami - फोटो : social media
एआईएडीएमके ने चुनाव आयोग से पुडुचेरी के मुख्यमंत्री वी नारायणसामी की शिकायत की है। आयोग को पत्र लिख कर कहा है कि पुडुचेरी के सीएम मुख्यमंत्री राहत कोष से पुरानी तारीखों के चेक लोगों को जारी कर दिया है। यह चुनावी आचार संहिता का उल्लंघन है। 
एआईएडीएमके ने आरोप लगाया कि खाते में पर्याप्त धनराशि नहीं है। बावजूद इसके बैंक अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए गए हैं कि वे चेक बाउंस न करें और खाते के क्रेडिट होने का इंतजार करें। 

