Hindi News ›   India News ›   Lok sabha election chunav live updates 2019 election news in hindi 25 march 

चुनावी हलचल LIVE: सरकार पर हमलावर प्रियंका, कहा- यूपी में शिक्षामित्रों का रोज होता है अपमान

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 25 Mar 2019 09:34 AM IST
Lok sabha election chunav live updates 2019 election news in hindi 25 march 
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 की लड़ाई महासंग्राम में बदल चुकी है। चुनाव तारीखों का एलान होते ही गहमागहमी बढ़ गई है और राजनीतिक पार्टियां लगातार रैलियां, बैठकें, सम्मेलन और जनसभाएं कर रही हैं। दिनभर की चुनावी हलचल: 

25 मार्च- दिनभर की चुनावी हलचल का अपडेट--

-प्रियंका गांधी ने ट्वीट कर योगी सरकार पर हमला करते हुए कहा कि "उत्तर प्रदेश के शिक्षामित्रों की मेहनत का रोज़ अपमान होता है, सैकड़ों पीड़ितों नें आत्महत्या कर डाली। जो सड़कों पर उतरे सरकार ने उनपर लाठियाँ चलाई, रासुका दर्ज किया। भाजपा के नेता टीशर्टों की मार्केट्टिंग में व्यस्त हैं, काश वे अपना ध्यान दर्दमंदों की ओर भी डालते।"





-लोकसभा चुनाव के पहले चरण के लिए नामांकन करने का आज आखिरी दिन है। नितिन गडकरी, हेमा मालिनी, राजबब्बर, जनरल वीके सिंह, नसीमुद्दीन सिद्दीकी, पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री एचडी देवगौड़ा समेत कई दिग्गज नेता पहले चरण के लिए आज पर्चा भरेंगे।

-त्रिपुरा में कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष प्रद्योत किशोर ने कहा कि इंडीजीनस नेशनलिस्ट पार्टी ऑफ त्रिपुरा (आईएनपीटी) के साथ मिलकर लोकसभा चुनाव लड़ेंगे। प्रद्योत ने कहा कि ये चुनाव उनके लिए एक परीक्षा है जो संशोधन विधेयक लाना चाहते हैं और जो इसका विरोध करना चाहते हैं।
 

 

गिरिराज सिंह और कन्हैया कुमार
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: जातीय समीकरणों के बीच बेगूसराय में गिरिराज बनाम कन्हैया की जंग कितनी बड़ी है?

24 मार्च 2019

lok sabha election 2019 election 2019 election general election 2019 lok sabha chunav 2019 आम चुनाव 2019 लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 congress bjp
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

