शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   Lok sabha election chunav live updates 2019 election news in hindi

चुनावी हलचल Live: प्रमोद सावंत बने गोवा के नए सीएम, रात दो बजे ली शपथ

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 19 Mar 2019 07:36 AM IST
Lok sabha election chunav live updates 2019 election news in hindi
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
ख़बर सुनें
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 की लड़ाई महासंग्राम में बदल चुकी है। चुनाव तारीखों का एलान होते ही गहमागहमी बढ़ गई है और राजनीतिक पार्टियां लगातार रैलियां, बैठकें, सम्मेलन और जनसभाएं कर रही हैं। दिनभर की चुनावी हलचल:

दिनभर की चुनावी हलचल का अपडेट--

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
-गोवा के विधानसभा स्पीकर प्रमोद सावंत ने प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ ले ली है। सावंत ने रात 2 बजे राज्यभवन में आयोजित समारोह में शपथ ग्रहण की। गोवा की राज्यपाल मृदुला सिन्हा ने पद और गोपनियता की शपथ दिलाई।




-कांग्रेस पार्टी ने आगामी लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के लिए 56 उम्मीदवारों की पांचवी सूची जारी कर दी है। कांग्रेस ने उत्तर प्रदेश के मेरठ से ओपी शर्मा का टिकट काटकर हरेंद्र अग्रवाल को टिकट दिया है। वहीं गाजियाबाद से कांग्रेस ने डॉली शर्मा पर भरोसा जताया है। 

Recommended

आप कांग्रेस गठबंधन पर दो दिनों में हो सकता है एलान
Delhi NCR

ना-ना करते आप-कांग्रेस के बीच गठबंधन लगभग तय, जल्द हो सकती है घोषणा

18 मार्च 2019

How to check pf balance
Tip of the Day

PF अकाउंट में है कितना पैसा, सिर्फ एक मिस्ड कॉल से पता करें, यह है नंबर

18 मार्च 2019

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 का महासंग्राम, इस बार चुनाव मैदान में नहीं दिखेंगे ये दिग्गज नेता 

18 मार्च 2019

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
किरन मौर्या (फाइल फोटो)
Varanasi

पति ने किया वीडियो कॉल, पत्नी से बोला- मेरे सामने करो ये काम, फिर...

19 मार्च 2019

Holi 2019
Festivals

Holi 2019 : होली की सात बड़ी गलतियां जो डाल देती हैं रंग में भंग

18 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

शशि कपूर हो गए थे पाई-पाई के मोहताज, हीरोइन के सामने हाथ जोड़कर खड़े होना पड़ गया था भारी

18 मार्च 2019

shashi kapoor
शशि कपूर
Shashi Kapoor
शशि कपूर,शर्मिला टैगोर
Bollywood

शशि कपूर हो गए थे पाई-पाई के मोहताज, हीरोइन के सामने हाथ जोड़कर खड़े होना पड़ गया था भारी

18 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
विज्ञापन
pramod sawant lok sabha election 2019 election 2019 election general election 2019 lok sabha chunav 2019 आम चुनाव 2019 लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 goa chief minister new chief minister of goa
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

supreme court (File)
India News

तेजाब हमला निर्मम अपराध, किसी भी तरह क्षमा योग्य नहीं : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

19 मार्च 2019

अरुण जेटली
India News

वित्त मंत्री जेटली ने ब्लॉग के जरिए बताया- मोदी सरकार ने पांच साल में लिए कई गेम चेंजिंग फैसले 

19 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

बंगाल: सोशल मीडिया में आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट करने के आरोप में दो भाजपाई गिरफ्तार

19 मार्च 2019

Christian Michel
India News

वीवीआईपी चौपर डील : परिजनों के बजाय इटली में वकीलों से बात कर रहा मिशेल क्रिश्चियन

19 मार्च 2019

पीसी घोष (फाइल)
India News

लोकपाल नियुक्त कर मोदी सरकार ने विपक्ष से ऐन वक्त पर छीना बड़ा मुद्दा

18 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

भारत में एयरलाइंस स्टाफ के व्यवहार की होती है सबसे ज्यादा शिकायत

18 मार्च 2019

NGT
Delhi NCR

एनजीटी ने यूपी सरकार पर लगाया पांच करोड़ का जुर्माना, वायु और ध्वनि प्रदूषण पर सख्ती

18 मार्च 2019

शक्तिकांत दास (फाइल)
Business

अर्थव्यवस्था को गति देने को सभी पक्षों से बात करेगा आरबीआई

18 मार्च 2019

Goa : CM Manohar Parrikar Passed away
India News

मुख्यमंत्री परिकर के देहांत पर आज राष्ट्रीय शोक, शाम पांच बजे होगा अंतिम संस्कार

18 मार्च 2019

शंघाई सहयोग संगठन (फाइल)
China

इस साल शंघाई सहयोग संगठन करेगा संयुक्त आतंकवाद निरोधी अभ्यास

17 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Big news all day long, Update on AmarUjala dot com
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

प्रमोद सावंत के गोवा की कमान संभालने से लेकर रियल एस्टेट में कम जीएसटी लागू कराने के कानून पर विचार तक सभी अपडेट।

19 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
महासंग्राम
India News

लोकसभा का महासंग्राम Live: क्या चाहती है अमेठी की जनता, क्या हैं उनके चुनावी मुद्दे

19 मार्च 2019

कांग्रेस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कांग्रेस ने जारी की लोकसभा उम्मीदवारों की पांचवी सूची, मेरठ से बदला उम्मीदवार

19 मार्च 2019

अरुण जेटली
India News

वित्त मंत्री जेटली ने ब्लॉग के जरिए बताया- मोदी सरकार ने पांच साल में लिए कई गेम चेंजिंग फैसले 

19 मार्च 2019

Christian Michel
India News

वीवीआईपी चौपर डील : परिजनों के बजाय इटली में वकीलों से बात कर रहा मिशेल क्रिश्चियन

19 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

भारत ने अपने अधिकारियों की जासूसी को लेकर पाकिस्तान से की शिकायत

19 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

फ्लैट की बालकनी से पक्षियों को नहीं खिला सकते : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

19 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

बंगाल: सोशल मीडिया में आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट करने के आरोप में दो भाजपाई गिरफ्तार

19 मार्च 2019

मनोहर परिकर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मनोहर परिकर: पत्नी के जाने के बाद अकेले संभाली थी दो बेटों की जिम्मेदारी

18 मार्च 2019

live updates goa chief minister manohar parirkar dies at 63
India News

पंचतत्व में विलीन हुए मनोहर परिकर, हजारों लोगों ने नम आंखों से दी अंतिम विदाई

18 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

अनिल अंबानी ने चुकाया एरिक्सन का बकाया, बड़े भाई मुकेश अंबानी ने की मदद

आरकॉम के चेयरमैन अनिल अंबानी ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट की डेडलाइन पूरी होने के एक दिन पहले एरिक्सन का बकाया चुका खुद को जेल जाने से बचा लिया।

19 मार्च 2019

गौतम गंभीर 1:05

राजनीति में एंट्री के सवाल पर ये बोले गौतम गंभीर

18 मार्च 2019

पर्रिकर 1:34

पंचतत्व में विलीन हुए मनोहर परिकर, नम आंखों से राजनीति के सादगी पुरूष की अंतिम विदाई

18 मार्च 2019

मायावती 1:35

कांग्रेस को मायावती की चेतावनी, ट्वीट कर कहा भ्रम ना फैलाए पार्टी

18 मार्च 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी 1:25

#MainBhiChowkidaar टैटू बनवाकर लोग कर रहे PM के इस कैंपेन का समर्थन

18 मार्च 2019

Related

अमर उजाला पर पढ़िए चुनाव से जुड़ी हर खबर
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 : आज जारी हो सकते हैं भाजपा के 100 उम्मीदवारों के नाम

19 मार्च 2019

परिकर को श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए भावुक हुईं स्मृति ईरानी
India News

मनोहर परिकर को श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए भावुक हुईं स्मृति ईरानी

18 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

सैन्य मुख्यालय के निकट ड्रोन उड़ाने के आरोप में चीनी पर्यटक गिरफ्तार

19 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

नवादा सीट लोजपा के खाते में जाने से गिरिराज नाराज, कहा-मुझसे किया था वादा

18 मार्च 2019

मनोहर परिकर
India News

परिकर के निधन के बाद मुश्किल में भाजपा, सीएम की रेस में सबसे आगे प्रमोद सावंत

18 मार्च 2019

कमलनाथ और दिग्विजय सिंह
India News

कमलनाथ को दिग्विजय का जवाब, राहुल जहां से कहेंगे वहां से चुनाव लड़ने को तैयार हूं 

18 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.