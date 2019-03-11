{"_id":"5c8569e6bdec22145e4809f3","slug":"lok-sabha-election-2019-leaders-in-registering-strong-presence-on-social-media","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093f\u0936\u0928 2019: \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0924 \u0909\u092a\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093f\u0924\u093f \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}

The festival of democracy, Elections are here.



I urge my fellow Indians to enrich the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with their active participation. I hope this election witnesses a historic turnout.



I particularly call upon first time voters to vote in record numbers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2019

Guided by ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, NDA seeks your blessings again.

We spent the last five years fulfilling basic necessities that were left unfulfilled for 70 long years. Now, time has come to build on that and create a strong, prosperous & secure India. #PhirEkBaarModiSarkar — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2019

We welcome the declaration of elections for the 17th Lok Sabha.



I call upon the people of India to turnout in record numbers and enhance the vibrancy of India's electoral process. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 10, 2019

Ultimately back to We the people -the real power of our democracy. Time to throw out the most dictatorial and anti-federal govt in the history of India. Time to seek answers on demonetisation, jobs, destruction of traders n destroying brotherhood amongst different communities — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 10, 2019

ECI declaring 7-phase schedule for general election to elect 17th Lok Sabha in the country is a welcome move. Crores of poor, labourers, farmers, women, youth etc participate in great strength in polling. Respecting them, free, fair and peaceful polling is utmost necessary. — Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 10, 2019

Anti-poor & pro-capitalist Modi govt functioning disturbed peace & tranquillity, causing unrest & anger among masses. India's 130 crore peace loving people certainly deserve a better govt. Hence new govt must honour constitution, respect democratic values & care sarvasamaj. — Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 10, 2019

नेता ट्विटर फॉलोअर्स फेसबुक फॉलोअर्स नरेंद्र मोदी 4.61 करोड़ 4.3 करोड़ अमित शाह 1.28 करोड़ 1.4 करोड़ राहुल गांधी 88 लाख 23 लाख अखिलेश यादव 92 लाख 68 लाख अरविंद केजरीवाल 1.45 करोड़ 71 लाख

लोकसभा चुनावों से पहले प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी समेत तमाम दलों के राजनेताओं ने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म पर अपनी उपस्थिति को मजबूत करना शुरू कर दिया है। चूंकि पांच साल पहले हुए चुनावों में सोशल मीडिया ने बहुत बड़ी भूमिका निभाई थी, लिहाजा इसकी अहमियत को समझते हुए कई राजनेता ऐसे भी हैं जो हाल ही में सोशल मीडिया पर सक्रिय हुए हैं।विश्लेषक कंपनियों के मुताबिक, पिछले साल की तुलना में फेसबुक, ट्विटर और इंस्टाग्राम पर राजनीतिक दलों के अकाउंट पर पोस्ट होने वाले कंटेंट में काफी इजाफा हुआ है। ये कंपनियां ‘सोशल बज’ का आंकलन करती हैं, जिसमें ट्विटर पर ट्वीट, रीट्वीट, रिप्लाई, फेसबुक पर कमेंट, पोस्ट और शेयर और इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट शामिल है। अगर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की बात करें तो फरवरी में सोशल बज 51 फीसदी की बढ़ोतरी के साथ 1.34 करोड़ आंका गया, जो जनवरी के मुकाबले काफी ज्यादा है।वहीं राहुल गांधी के लिए फरवरी में सोशल बज का आंकड़ा 59 लाख रहा। विश्लेषक कंपनी वेवमेकर इंडिया के अध्यक्ष (रणनीति) संदीप पांडे ने बताया कि लोगों के साथ जुड़ने और अपनी बात पहुंचाने के लिए सोशल मीडिया गेम चेंजर साबित हो रहा है। सभी नेताओं और दलों के पास सोशल मीडिया प्रबंधन को लेकर बड़े कमांड सेंटर हैं और इसकी सफलता को वास्तविक समय के आधार पर मिलने वाली लोगों की प्रतिक्रिया से माध्यम से परिभाषित किया जा सकता है।बसपा प्रमुख मायावती ने पिछले साल अक्तूबर में ट्विटर पर आधिकारिक अकाउंट बनाया, लेकिन उन्होंने 22 जनवरी को पहला ट्वीट किया। कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा ने पिछले महीने ही ट्विटर अकाउंट बनाया। मायावती के जहां 1,30,000 फॉलोअर्स हैं, वहीं प्रियंका इस मामले में उनसे आगे हैं। अब तक एक भी ट्वीट नहीं करने वाली प्रियंका के 2,30,000 फॉलोअर्स हैं।लोकसभा चुनावों से पहले शेयरचैट एप पर भी नेता सक्रिय होने लगे हैं। कंपनी का कहना है कि पिछले दो महीनों में 30 से 40 राजनीतिक अकाउंट एप पर बनाए गए हैं। इनमें उत्तर प्रदेश मुख्यमंत्री ऑफिस, महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस, भाजपा नेता शिवराज सिंह चौहान, भाजपा सांसद मनोज तिवारी और दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल प्रमुख नाम हैं। नेता और राजनीतिक दल भारतीय मतदाताओं को अपनी मूल भाषाओं में लुभाने के लिए शेयरचैट का रुख कर रहे हैं। अधिकांश राजनीतिक अकाउंट में उनके क्षेत्रों, स्थानीय मुद्दों, उनकी दैनिक दिनचर्या, सार्वजनिक बैठकों, तथ्यों और योजनाओं की जानकारी दी जाती है।