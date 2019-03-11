शहर चुनें

मिशन 2019: सोशल मीडिया पर मजबूत उपस्थिति दर्ज कराने में जुटे नेता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 11 Mar 2019 01:17 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
लोकसभा चुनावों से पहले प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी समेत तमाम दलों के राजनेताओं ने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म पर अपनी उपस्थिति को मजबूत करना शुरू कर दिया है। चूंकि पांच साल पहले हुए चुनावों में सोशल मीडिया ने बहुत बड़ी भूमिका निभाई थी, लिहाजा इसकी अहमियत को समझते हुए कई राजनेता ऐसे भी हैं जो हाल ही में सोशल मीडिया पर सक्रिय हुए हैं।
विश्लेषक कंपनियों के मुताबिक, पिछले साल की तुलना में फेसबुक, ट्विटर और इंस्टाग्राम पर राजनीतिक दलों के अकाउंट पर पोस्ट होने वाले कंटेंट में काफी इजाफा हुआ है। ये कंपनियां ‘सोशल बज’ का आंकलन करती हैं, जिसमें ट्विटर पर ट्वीट, रीट्वीट, रिप्लाई, फेसबुक पर कमेंट, पोस्ट और शेयर और इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट शामिल है। अगर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की बात करें तो फरवरी में सोशल बज 51 फीसदी की बढ़ोतरी के साथ 1.34 करोड़ आंका गया, जो जनवरी के मुकाबले काफी ज्यादा है। 
 

 

 


वहीं राहुल गांधी के लिए फरवरी में सोशल बज का आंकड़ा 59 लाख रहा। विश्लेषक कंपनी वेवमेकर इंडिया के अध्यक्ष (रणनीति) संदीप पांडे ने बताया कि लोगों के साथ जुड़ने और अपनी बात पहुंचाने के लिए सोशल मीडिया गेम चेंजर साबित हो रहा है। सभी नेताओं और दलों के पास सोशल मीडिया प्रबंधन को लेकर बड़े कमांड सेंटर हैं और इसकी सफलता को वास्तविक समय के आधार पर मिलने वाली लोगों की प्रतिक्रिया से माध्यम से परिभाषित किया जा सकता है। 
 

 



माया और प्रियंका भी ट्विटर पर 

बसपा प्रमुख मायावती ने पिछले साल अक्तूबर में ट्विटर पर आधिकारिक अकाउंट बनाया, लेकिन उन्होंने 22 जनवरी को पहला ट्वीट किया। कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा ने पिछले महीने ही ट्विटर अकाउंट बनाया। मायावती के जहां 1,30,000 फॉलोअर्स हैं, वहीं प्रियंका इस मामले में उनसे आगे हैं। अब तक एक भी ट्वीट नहीं करने वाली प्रियंका के 2,30,000 फॉलोअर्स हैं। 
 

 



शेयरचैट पर भी सक्रिय हुए नेता 

लोकसभा चुनावों से पहले शेयरचैट एप पर भी नेता सक्रिय होने लगे हैं। कंपनी का कहना है कि पिछले दो महीनों में 30 से 40 राजनीतिक अकाउंट एप पर बनाए गए हैं। इनमें उत्तर प्रदेश मुख्यमंत्री ऑफिस, महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस, भाजपा नेता शिवराज सिंह चौहान, भाजपा सांसद मनोज तिवारी और दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल प्रमुख नाम हैं। नेता और राजनीतिक दल भारतीय मतदाताओं को अपनी मूल भाषाओं में लुभाने के लिए शेयरचैट का रुख कर रहे हैं। अधिकांश राजनीतिक अकाउंट में उनके क्षेत्रों, स्थानीय मुद्दों, उनकी दैनिक दिनचर्या, सार्वजनिक बैठकों, तथ्यों और योजनाओं की जानकारी दी जाती है।  

सोशल मीडिया पर नेताओं की मौजूदगी 
 
नेता   ट्विटर फॉलोअर्स फेसबुक फॉलोअर्स
नरेंद्र मोदी 4.61 करोड़ 4.3 करोड़
अमित शाह 1.28 करोड़ 1.4 करोड़
राहुल गांधी 88 लाख 23 लाख
अखिलेश यादव 92 लाख 68 लाख
अरविंद केजरीवाल 1.45 करोड़ 71 लाख


                      
                     
                      
                         
                   
              

lok sabha election 2019 election lok sabha schedule 2019 mahasangram vote karo
