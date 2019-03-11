The festival of democracy, Elections are here.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2019
I urge my fellow Indians to enrich the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with their active participation. I hope this election witnesses a historic turnout.
I particularly call upon first time voters to vote in record numbers.
Guided by ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, NDA seeks your blessings again.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2019
We spent the last five years fulfilling basic necessities that were left unfulfilled for 70 long years. Now, time has come to build on that and create a strong, prosperous & secure India. #PhirEkBaarModiSarkar
We welcome the declaration of elections for the 17th Lok Sabha.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 10, 2019
I call upon the people of India to turnout in record numbers and enhance the vibrancy of India's electoral process.
बिगुल बजा है, अब जनता की बारी है,— Congress (@INCIndia) March 10, 2019
झूठ से लड़ने की, पुरजोर तैयारी है।
झूठों के इस शासन को हम देंगे मात,
कमर कसी है हमने, अबकी जीत हमारी है।।#JeetHogiSachKi pic.twitter.com/trJRMKm0Zt
Ultimately back to We the people -the real power of our democracy. Time to throw out the most dictatorial and anti-federal govt in the history of India. Time to seek answers on demonetisation, jobs, destruction of traders n destroying brotherhood amongst different communities— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 10, 2019
ECI declaring 7-phase schedule for general election to elect 17th Lok Sabha in the country is a welcome move. Crores of poor, labourers, farmers, women, youth etc participate in great strength in polling. Respecting them, free, fair and peaceful polling is utmost necessary.— Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 10, 2019
Anti-poor & pro-capitalist Modi govt functioning disturbed peace & tranquillity, causing unrest & anger among masses. India's 130 crore peace loving people certainly deserve a better govt. Hence new govt must honour constitution, respect democratic values & care sarvasamaj.— Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 10, 2019
|नेता
|ट्विटर फॉलोअर्स
|फेसबुक फॉलोअर्स
|नरेंद्र मोदी
|4.61 करोड़
|4.3 करोड़
|अमित शाह
|1.28 करोड़
|1.4 करोड़
|राहुल गांधी
|88 लाख
|23 लाख
|अखिलेश यादव
|92 लाख
|68 लाख
|अरविंद केजरीवाल
|1.45 करोड़
|71 लाख
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
देश में आम चुनाव सात चरणों में संपन्न होंगे। 19 मई को मतगणना के साथ ही देश में नई सरकार तय हो जाएगी। इसके साथ ही आयोग ने चुनावी आचार संहिता को लेकर भी महत्वपूर्ण निर्देश जारी किया है।
10 मार्च 2019