Sources: There was 26-22 formula between Congress-NCP. Now they've given 2 seats from each one's quota to allies. 2 seats for Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, 1 for Bahujan Vikas Aghadi & 1 seat is left for independent MLA Ravi Rana, his wife Navneet Kaur might contest from there pic.twitter.com/dFmxI8SGr9