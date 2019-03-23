Sources: There was 26-22 formula between Congress-NCP. Now they've given 2 seats from each one's quota to allies. 2 seats for Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, 1 for Bahujan Vikas Aghadi & 1 seat is left for independent MLA Ravi Rana, his wife Navneet Kaur might contest from there pic.twitter.com/dFmxI8SGr9— ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
खबर है कि कांग्रेस नेता जितिन प्रसाद उत्तर प्रदेश की राजधानी लखनऊ से लोकसभा चुनाव लड़ेंगे।
23 मार्च 2019