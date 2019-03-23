शहर चुनें

Lok Sabha Election 2019: In Maharashtra Congress wil contest for 26 seats, NCP for 22 Seats

महाराष्ट्र में 26-22 के फॉर्मूले पर लड़ेगी कांग्रेस-एनसीपी, साथी सदस्यों को देंगे दो-दो सीटें

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 23 Mar 2019 02:51 PM IST
राहुल गांधी-शरद पवार (फाइल फोटो)
राहुल गांधी-शरद पवार (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र में कांग्रेस और एनसीपी के बीच सीटों का बंटवारा तय हो गया है। सूत्रों के अनुसार, महाराष्ट्र की 48 सीटों में से कांग्रेस की 26 सीटों पर, जबकि एनसीपी की 22 सीटों पर दावेदारी हुई है। दोनों पार्टियां अपने-अपने कोटे से दो-दो सीटें सहायक पार्टियों को देंगी।
समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक, स्वाभिमानी शेतकारी संगठन को दो सीटें दी जाएंगी, जबकि बहुजन विकास अघाड़ी को एक सीट दी जाएगी। निर्दलीय विधायक रवि राना के हिस्से एक सीट जाएगी। इस सीट पर उनकी पत्नी नवनीत कौर उम्मीदवार हो सकती हैं।

lok sabha election 2019 election 2019 election general election 2019 lok sabha chunav 2019 आम चुनाव 2019 लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 congress ncp sharad pawar rahul gandhi swabhimani shetkari sanghatana
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

