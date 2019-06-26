शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   lok sabha and rajya sabha live updates mps will discuss mob lynching water crisis and brain fever

लोकसभा Live: थोड़ी देर में शुरू होगी संसद की कार्यवाही, भीड़ हिंसा पर हो सकती है बड़ी बहस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 26 Jun 2019 11:08 AM IST
संसद (फाइल फोटो)
संसद (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
लोकसभा का सत्र थोड़ी देर में शुरू होने वाला है। आज संसद में भीड़ हिंसा बड़ा मुद्दा हो सकता है। आरएसपी सांसद एनके प्रेम चंद्रण ने भीड़ हिंसाओं को लेकर लोकसभा में स्थगन प्रस्ताव दिया है। आईयूएमएल सांसद पीके कुन्हालीकुट्टी ने भी झारखंड में भीड़ हिंसा की घटना को लेकर लोकसभा में स्थगन प्रस्ताव दिया है। वहीं, डीएमके नेता टीआर बालू ने तमिलनाडु में जल संकट को लेकर स्थगन प्रस्ताव दिया है।
Live Updates:

lok sabha session lok sabha mob lynching water crisis rajya sabha live updates of lok sabha brain fever adjournment motion tr baalu pk kunhalikutty nk premchandran लोकसभा भीड़ हिंसा
