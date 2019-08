राज्यसभा में जम्मू-कश्मीर पुनर्गठन बिल पास, शाह ने कहा- इसे बनाएंगे विकसित राज्य

HM: You stand here in Parliament and say bloodshed will happen in Kashmir..what message are you sending to the valley? You want them to continue living in 18th century system,don't ppl there hv right to live in 21st century?Those who provoke have kids studying in London and US pic.twitter.com/N4ST8NPKLJ

HM Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha: We don't believe in politics of religion, what votebank politics? Only Muslims live in Kashmir? What do you want to say? Muslims, Hindus,Sikhs,Jains, Buddhists all live there. If 370 is good it is good for all, if it is bad then it is bad for all. pic.twitter.com/HeBVUm7kti