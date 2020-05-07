शहर चुनें

रॉक बैंडों के मीम्स ट्वीट कर मुंबई पुलिस ने कहा- आप घरों में रहें, हम आपकी सुरक्षा की धुनें बजा रहे हैं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 07 May 2020 06:18 PM IST
मुंबई पुलिस ट्विटर पर फिर से चर्चा में है। इस बार भी वह अपनी क्रिएटिविटी को लेकर लोगों की नजरों में है। मुंबई पुलिस ने एक खास ट्वीट के जरिए लोगों से घरों में रहने की अपील की।

दिल को छू लेने वाले वीडियो और संदेशों के बाद, मुंबई पुलिस ने गुरुवार को लोकप्रिय रॉक बैंडों के मीम्स पोस्ट कीं, जिन्हें 'सेफ्टी ट्यून्स' कहा गया है, जिसमें नागरिकों से कोविड-19 लॉकडाउन के दौरान घर के अंदर रहने का आग्रह किया गया।
शहर की पुलिस ने नागरिकों से लॉकडाउन का पालन करने की अपील करने के लिए अनोखे तरीके अपनाए हैं। मुंबई पुलिस ने ट्वीट किया कि आपलोग घरों में ही रहें। क्योंकि हम सड़कों पर हैं और अपने 'बैंड-ओ-बस्ट' के साथ अपनी पसंदीदा सुरक्षा धुनें बजा रहे हैं।
 
mumbai police mumbai police twitter lockdown coronavirus india

