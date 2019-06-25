ओडिशा के एक गांव में स्थानीय लोगों ने प्रेमी-प्रेमिका को पकड़ कर गंजा किया

Odisha: Locals shaved heads of a man & a woman after the man, allegedly her lover, went to visit her at her home in Mandua village of Karanjia block in Mayurbhanj on 22 June. Narayan Nayak, SDPO says, "We are trying to identify all the accused, investigation underway." (24.6.19) pic.twitter.com/nZMTIeD2Wx