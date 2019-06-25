शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   locals of Mandua village Mayurbhanj shaved heads of man and woman after man allegedly her lover

ओडिशा के एक गांव में स्थानीय लोगों ने प्रेमी-प्रेमिका को पकड़ कर गंजा किया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मयूरभंज Updated Tue, 25 Jun 2019 09:05 AM IST
महिला को गंजा करते स्थानीय लोग
महिला को गंजा करते स्थानीय लोग - फोटो : ANI
ओडिशा के मयूरभंज जिले में करंजिया ब्लॉक के मंडुआ गांव में एक प्रेमी जोड़े को पकड़ कर गंजा करने का मामला सामने आया है। स्थानीय लोगों ने कथित तौर पर एक व्यक्ति को लड़की का प्रेमी बताकर दोनों को सरेआम गंजा कर दिया। 
बताया जा रहा है कि 22 जून को लड़का अपनी प्रेमिका से मिलने उसके घर गया था। स्थानीय लोगों ने दोनों को पकड़ लिया। एसडीपीओ नारायण नायक ने कहा कि हम सभी आरोपियों की पहचान करने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। जांच की जा रही है, आरोपियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। 






 

shaved heads lover mandua village karanjia block mayurbhanj man woman प्रेमी-प्रेमिका
