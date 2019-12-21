महाराष्ट्र: सीएम उद्धव ठाकरे का एलान, किसानों का दो लाख रुपये तक का कर्ज माफ

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in state legislative assembly: Loans of farmers up to Rs 2 lakhs to be waived off. Money to deposited in the banks directly. Scheme to implemented from March. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/MxQ99GMBI7— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
नागरिकता संशोधन कानून यानी CITIZEN AMENDMENT ACT के खिलाफ देश के ज्यादातर राज्यों में प्रदर्शन चल रहा है। इसके साथ ही केंद्र सरकार ने दिल्ली, बंगलुरु समेत कई राज्यों में इंटरनेट को अस्थाई रूप से बंद कर दिया है।
21 दिसंबर 2019