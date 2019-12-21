शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Loans of farmers up to Rs 2 lakhs to be waived off announces CM Udhav Thackeray

महाराष्ट्र: सीएम उद्धव ठाकरे का एलान, किसानों का दो लाख रुपये तक का कर्ज माफ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sat, 21 Dec 2019 05:05 PM IST
सीएम उद्धव ठाकरे
सीएम उद्धव ठाकरे - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे ने शनिवार को किसानों को बड़ा तोहफा दिया। उन्होंने राज्य विधानसभा में दो लाख रुपये तक कृषि ऋण माफ करने की घोषणा की। यह योजना मार्च से लागू होगी।
विज्ञापन

बता दें कि चुनाव में किसानों की कर्जमाफी एक बड़ा मुद्दा था। सामना के जरिए भी शिवसेना ने किसानों की कर्जमाफी और मुआवजा देने की लगातार वकालत की थी। सामना की इन खबरों को ही भाजपा ने मुद्दा बनाकर विधानसभा में उसे घेरा था। 

 
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी, अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs.2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Shiv sena mouthpiece Saamana Free atmosphere now as Shiv Sena eased burden of BJP relationship
India News

शिवसेना ने 'सामना' के जरिए भाजपा पर साधा निशाना, लिखा- महाराष्ट्र और भाजपा में अब खुला माहौल

21 दिसंबर 2019

ravindra waikar
India News

शिवसेना विधायक ने पीएमसी बैंक के विलय की मांग की, कहा- इससे जमाकर्ताओं को मिलेगी राहत

21 दिसंबर 2019

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray
India News

उद्धव ठाकरे के मंत्रिपरिषद का विस्तार क्रिसमस से पहले, सीएम समेत 43 मंत्री हो सकते हैं

20 दिसंबर 2019

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
aditya thackeray
India News

आदित्य ठाकरे का भाजपा पर हमला, कहा- मैंने देखा कि सत्ता के लालच में दोस्तों को कैसे किया नजरअंदाज

19 दिसंबर 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे
India News

जामिया मामले में भाजपा-शिवसेना आमने-सामने, उद्धव ने कहा- बम है युवा शक्ति, इसे सुलगाएं नहीं

18 दिसंबर 2019

नागरिकता कानून में विरोध प्रदर्शन
India News

केंद्रीय मंत्री बोले- सार्वजनिक संपत्ति को नुकसान पहुंचाने वालों को देखते ही गोली मार दी जाए

17 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
विज्ञापन
loans of farmers up to rs 2 lakhs waived off announces
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

अलीगढ़ में पथराव करते प्रदर्शनकारी
Lucknow

यूपी में फिर भड़की हिंसा, कानपुर बवाल में 12 घायल, अबतक 16 की मौत

21 दिसंबर 2019

जमीन से तीन हजार फुट नीचे बसा अद्भुत गांव
Bizarre News

जमीन से तीन हजार फुट नीचे बसा वो अद्भुत गांव, जहां छिपे हैं कई गहरे राज

21 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Siddharth, Arhaan and Rashami
Television

Bigg Boss 13: रश्मि ने फेंकी सिद्धार्थ के ऊपर चाय, तिलमिलाए अभिनेता ने अरहान से लिया ऐसे बदला

21 दिसंबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी व अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अब NPR लाना चाहती है मोदी सरकार, जानें फिर कैसे होगी भारत के नागरिकों की गिनती

21 दिसंबर 2019

उपद्रवियों/पथराव करने वालों में शामिल लोग
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में हुई हिंसा के 'गुनहगारों' की तस्वीरें जारी, पहचानते ही यहां सूचना दें, मिलेगा इनाम

21 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड: हाथ जोडे़ खड़ा रहा विधायक सेंगर, फैसला सुनते ही फफककर फिर रोया, बेटी और बहन भी रोईं

21 दिसंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड: 30 महीने लड़ी न्याय की लड़ाई, बिटिया बोली-आखिर हार ही गया झूठ, छलके खुशी के आंसू

21 दिसंबर 2019

उपद्रव में मारे गए युवक के परिजन
Lucknow

उपद्रव में मारे गए युवक की मौत पर पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट से बड़ा खुलासा, सटाकर मारी गई थी गोली

21 दिसंबर 2019

Bollywood
Bollywood

फरहान अख्तर पर केस दर्ज और अनुपम खेर की छात्रों से अपील, पांच खबरें

21 दिसंबर 2019

teji bachchan
Bollywood

इस चीज की चोरी पर खूब पिटे थे अमिताभ, मां तेजी बच्चन ने मारते-मारते तोड़ दिया था डंडा

21 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

CONCEPT
India News

सरकार कैसे करती है इंटरनेट को शटडाउन

नागरिकता संशोधन कानून यानी CITIZEN AMENDMENT ACT के खिलाफ देश के ज्यादातर राज्यों में प्रदर्शन चल रहा है। इसके साथ ही केंद्र सरकार ने दिल्ली, बंगलुरु समेत कई राज्यों में इंटरनेट को अस्थाई रूप से बंद कर दिया है।

21 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Does using Internet also come under human rights, internet Restriction, internet shutdown
India News

क्या मानवाधिकार में आता है इंटरनेट चलाना?

21 दिसंबर 2019

OTA Gaya
India News

सेना ने टीईएस को रद्द करने से इनकार किया, कहा- आईएमए देहरादून में स्थानांतरित करने का प्रस्ताव

21 दिसंबर 2019

नागरिकता कानून का विरोध करते लोग
India News

नागरिकता कानून पर बवाल, यूपी में फिर भड़की हिंसा, असम में भी प्रदर्शन

21 दिसंबर 2019

शशि थरूर
India News

भारत का गलत नक्शा पोस्ट कर फंस गए शशि थरूर, लोगों ने कर दिया ट्रोल

21 दिसंबर 2019

केवाईसी
India News

अब बैंकों के KYC फॉर्म्स में बताना होगा धर्म का नाम, RBI ने किया CAA की तरह फेमा के नियम में बदलाव

21 दिसंबर 2019

राज ठाकरे
India News

राज ठाकरे बोले, सीएए और एनआरसी आर्थिक मुद्दों से ध्यान भटकाने की साजिश

21 दिसंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

मोदी सरकार: मंत्रालयों के कामकाज की समीक्षा बैठक, मंत्रिमंडल में फेरबदल के आसार 

21 दिसंबर 2019

concept pic
India News

NRC, CAA मामलाः इस तारीख को जन्मे लोग माने जाएंगे भारतीय नागरिक!

21 दिसंबर 2019

jamia protest
India News

कैसे अजीत डोभाल ने नाकाम की दिल्ली को हिंसा की आग में धकेलने की साजिश, पढ़ें पूरी कहानी

21 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

सरकार कैसे करती है इंटरनेट को शटडाउन

नागरिकता संशोधन कानून यानी CITIZEN AMENDMENT ACT के खिलाफ देश के ज्यादातर राज्यों में प्रदर्शन चल रहा है। इसके साथ ही केंद्र सरकार ने दिल्ली, बंगलुरु समेत कई राज्यों में इंटरनेट को अस्थाई रूप से बंद कर दिया है।

21 दिसंबर 2019

शशि थरूर 1:16

भारत का गलत नक्शा पोस्ट कर फंस गए शशि थरूर, लोगों ने कर दिया ट्रोल

21 दिसंबर 2019

केवाईसी 2:14

अब बैंकों के KYC फॉर्म्स में बताना होगा धर्म का नाम, RBI ने किया CAA की तरह फेमा के नियम में बदलाव

21 दिसंबर 2019

concept pic 3:29

NRC, CAA मामलाः इस तारीख को जन्मे लोग माने जाएंगे भारतीय नागरिक!

21 दिसंबर 2019

एनपीआर 2:05

CAA, NRC के बाद NPR की तैयारी में सरकार, जानिए क्या है नेशनल पॉपुलेशन रजिस्टर

21 दिसंबर 2019

Related

jp nadda
India News

नागरिकता कानून पर मचे बवाल पर चर्चा के लिए भाजपा ने की बैठक, सभी दिग्गज नेता रहे मौजूद

21 दिसंबर 2019

एनपीआर
India News

CAA, NRC के बाद NPR की तैयारी में सरकार, जानिए क्या है नेशनल पॉपुलेशन रजिस्टर

21 दिसंबर 2019

विराट कोहली
India News

बेसहारा बच्चों के लिए सांता क्लॉज बने विराट कोहली, बच्चों को दिया सरप्राइज

21 दिसंबर 2019

caa protest varanasi police nrc
India News

प्रदर्शनकारियों की इस चाल से गच्चा खा गई राज्यों की पुलिस, खुफिया एजेंसियां भी हुईं फेल

21 दिसंबर 2019

नागरिकता कानून का विरोध करते लोग
India News

नागरिकता कानून: मंगलूरू में स्थिति शांतिपूर्ण, कर्फ्यू में दी गई दो घंटे की ढील

21 दिसंबर 2019

नागरिकता संशोधन कानून
India News

नागरिकता कानून: समर्थन में कई विश्वविद्यालयों के शिक्षाविद, जारी किया बयान

21 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited