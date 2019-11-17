शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Live update all party meeting ahead of winter session of Parliament

संसद सत्र: सर्वदलीय बैठक में पहुंचे गृह मंत्री अमित शाह, कई दलों के सांसद मौजूद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 17 Nov 2019 11:33 AM IST
सर्वदलीय बैठक
सर्वदलीय बैठक - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
संसद के शीतकालीन सत्र से पहले केंद्रीय संसदीय कार्य मंत्री प्रल्हाद जोशी द्वारा बुलाई गई सर्वदलीय बैठक संसद के लाइब्रेरी भवन में जारी है। गृह मंत्री अमित शाह, कांग्रेस सांसद गुलाम नवी आजाद समेत कई दलों के नेता इस बैठक में मौजूद हैं।
winter session loksabha संसद
