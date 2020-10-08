शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Kochi: CBI states in Kerala High Court that M Sivasankar hijacked MoU 

केरलः CBI ने हाई कोर्ट में कहा, एम शिवशंकर ने समझौता ज्ञापन को किया हाईजैक 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोच्चि Updated Thu, 08 Oct 2020 04:53 PM IST
kerala high court
kerala high court - फोटो : PTI

केन्द्रीय अन्वेषण ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) ने गुरुवार को केरल उच्च न्यायालय में कहा है कि केरल सीएमओ के पूर्व प्रमुख सचिव एम शिवशंकर ने जीवन मिशन और लाल क्रीसेंट के बीच समझौता ज्ञापन को हाईजैक कर लिया। सीबीआई ने यह भी कहा कि यह विदेशी योगदान की आड़ में धोखाधड़ी है।
india news national kerala high court m sivasankar

