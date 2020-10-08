केरलः CBI ने हाई कोर्ट में कहा, एम शिवशंकर ने समझौता ज्ञापन को किया हाईजैक 

Kochi: CBI states in Kerala High Court that M Sivasankar, former principal secretary of Kerala CMO, hijacked MoU between Life Mission & Red Crescent. CBI also said that this is fraud under the guise of foreign contributions. pic.twitter.com/b72p7gg6R8— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2020
