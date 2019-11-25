क्या है दलबदल विरोधी कानून, जिसका नाम लेकर शरद पवार ने एनसीपी विधायकों को चेताया

{"_id":"5ddb7aa98ebc3e54fc11e046","slug":"know-about-what-is-anti-defection-law-that-sharad-pawar-warned-to-ncp-mlas-supporting-ajit-pawar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0932\u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u0942\u0928, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u0930\u0926 \u092a\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u090f\u0928\u0938\u0940\u092a\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
देवेंद्र फडणवीस-अजित पवार
- फोटो : ANI
{"_id":"5ddb7aa98ebc3e54fc11e046","slug":"know-about-what-is-anti-defection-law-that-sharad-pawar-warned-to-ncp-mlas-supporting-ajit-pawar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0932\u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u0942\u0928, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u0930\u0926 \u092a\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u090f\u0928\u0938\u0940\u092a\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
शरद पवार और उद्धव ठाकरे
- फोटो : ANI
{"_id":"5ddb7aa98ebc3e54fc11e046","slug":"know-about-what-is-anti-defection-law-that-sharad-pawar-warned-to-ncp-mlas-supporting-ajit-pawar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0932\u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u0942\u0928, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u0930\u0926 \u092a\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u090f\u0928\u0938\u0940\u092a\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}
नेताओं का दलबदल
- फोटो : Amar Ujala