Kiren Rijiju: रिजिजू ने पृथ्वी विज्ञान मंत्री का कार्यभार संभाला, बोले- राजनीतिक बात नहीं करूंगा

केंद्र सरकार में मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू ने शुक्रवार को केंद्रीय पृथ्वी विज्ञान मंत्री के रूप में पदभार संभाल लिया। इस दौरान रिजिजू ने कहा कि ये मंत्रालय बहुत उपयोगी मंत्रालय है और यहां पर बहुत कुछ काम कर सकते हैं। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का भारत को एक विकसित राष्ट्र बनाने का जो सपना है उसमें मैं देख सकता हूं कि इस मंत्रालय का बहुत बड़ा योगदान होगा। मैं प्रधानमंत्री का धन्यवाद करना चाहता हूं कि उन्होंने मुझे अलग-अलग मंत्रालय में काम करने का मौका दिया।

#WATCH | "Opposition will definitely criticise me...opposition speaking against me is not a new thing...this shifting is not a punishment, this is the plan of the govt, this is the vision of PM Modi...": Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, after taking in charge of Ministry of Earth… pic.twitter.com/71tD28xx6l

इससे पहले मोदी सरकार में अलग-अलग विभागों की जिम्मेदारियां निभा चुके किरेन रिजिजू से कानून मंत्रालय छीन लिया गया था। बताया गया कि इस मंत्रालय की जिम्मेदारी अब अर्जुन राम मेघवाल को सौंपी गई है। राष्ट्रपति भवन की ओर से जारी एक विज्ञप्ति में यह जानकारी दी गई थी।



इस बीच रिजिजू ने एक ट्वीट में कहा था कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के मार्गदर्शन में केंद्रीय विधि एवं न्याय मंत्री के रूप में कार्य करना उनके लिए 'एक विशेषाधिकार और सम्मान' की बात रही है। मैं भारत के प्रधान न्यायाधीश डी वाई चंद्रचूड़, उच्चतम न्यायालय के सभी न्यायाधीशों, उच्च न्यायालयों के मुख्य न्यायाधीशों और न्यायाधीशों, निचली न्यायपालिका और सभी कानून अधिकारियों को न्याय की सुगमता सुनिश्चित करने और हमारे नागरिकों के लिए कानूनी सेवाएं प्रदान करने में भारी समर्थन के लिए धन्यवाद देता हूं। मैं पृथ्वी विज्ञान मंत्रालय में प्रधानमंत्री के दृष्टिकोण को पूरा करने के लिए उसी उत्साह और जोश के साथ काम करने को तत्पर हूं, जिसे मैंने एक विनम्र कार्यकर्ता के रूप में आत्मसात किया है।

