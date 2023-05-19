Kiren Rijiju: रिजिजू ने पृथ्वी विज्ञान मंत्री का कार्यभार संभाला, बोले- राजनीतिक बात नहीं करूंगा

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
केंद्र सरकार में मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू ने शुक्रवार को केंद्रीय पृथ्वी विज्ञान मंत्री के रूप में पदभार संभाल लिया। इस दौरान रिजिजू ने कहा कि ये मंत्रालय बहुत उपयोगी मंत्रालय है और यहां पर बहुत कुछ काम कर सकते हैं। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का भारत को एक विकसित राष्ट्र बनाने का जो सपना है उसमें मैं देख सकता हूं कि इस मंत्रालय का बहुत बड़ा योगदान होगा। मैं प्रधानमंत्री का धन्यवाद करना चाहता हूं कि उन्होंने मुझे अलग-अलग मंत्रालय में काम करने का मौका दिया।
#WATCH | "Opposition will definitely criticise me...opposition speaking against me is not a new thing...this shifting is not a punishment, this is the plan of the govt, this is the vision of PM Modi...": Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, after taking in charge of Ministry of Earth… pic.twitter.com/71tD28xx6l
