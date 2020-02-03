शहर चुनें

सीएए हिंसा के पीछे एसडीपीआई का हाथ, सख्ती से निपटेगी पुलिस: सीएम विजयन

एएनआई, तिरुवनन्तपुरम Updated Mon, 03 Feb 2020 11:12 AM IST
पिनराई विजयन
पिनराई विजयन - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
नागरिकता कानून और एनआरसी के खिलाफ देश के कई हिस्सों में हुए हिंसक प्रदर्शनों के पीछे पॉपुलर फ्रंट ऑफ इंडिया का नाम आने से सुरक्षा एजेंसियां सतर्क है। केरल के मुख्यमंत्री पिनराई विजयन ने भी विधानसभा में पीएफआई के राजनैतिक संगठन सोशल डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी ऑफ इंडिया (एसडीपीआई) पर जमकर निशाना साधा।
उन्होंने कहा कि एसडीपीआई जैसे अतिवादी संगठन नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के खिलाफ विरोध का उपयोग कर अशांति फैलाने की कोशिश कर रही है। राज्य सरकार ऐसे किसी भी कार्य की अनुमति नहीं दे सकती है।

विजयन ने चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि राज्य में सांप्रदायिक विद्वेष पैदा करने के किसी भी प्रयास से दृढ़ता से निपटा जाएगा। ऐसे लोगों के खिलाफ पुलिस कार्रवाई भी करेगी।

caa protest pinarayi vijayan sdpi social democratic party of india
