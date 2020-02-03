सीएए हिंसा के पीछे एसडीपीआई का हाथ, सख्ती से निपटेगी पुलिस: सीएम विजयन

Kerala CM P Vijayan in the Assembly: Extremist groups like SDPI is trying to create unrest using anti-CAA protests. The state govt can't allow this. Police will slap cases against such people. Any attempts to create communal disharmony in the state will be strongly dealt with. pic.twitter.com/dfnO83mauf— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
महाराष्ट्र के जलगांव जिले में डंपर और एसयूवी के बीच हुई भीषण टक्कर में 10 लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि सात अन्य घायल हो गए। स्थानीय पुलिस ते अनुसार घटना रविवार रात 11 बजे चोपडा-फैजपुर मार्ग पर हुई।
3 फरवरी 2020