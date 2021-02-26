केरल: भाजपा की महिला कार्यकर्ताओं पर हुई पानी की बौछार, बैक डोर नियुक्तियों के खिलाफ दे रही थीं धरना

केरल के तिरुवनंतपुरम में धरना दे रहीं भाजपा महिला विंग की कार्यकर्ताओं पर शुक्रवार को पुलिस ने पानी की तोपों से हमला किया। बताया जा रहा है कि महिला कार्यकर्ता यहां राज्य सरकार द्वारा कथित बैक डोर नियुक्तियों (वैधानिक नियमों का उल्लंघन करते हुए की गई नियुक्तियां) के खिलाफ धरना दे रही थीं।

Kerala: Police used water cannons against BJP women's wing workers who were holding a protest in Thiruvananthapuram against alleged back door appointments by the State government.