Home ›   India News ›   Kerala Police Used Water Cannons Against BJP Women's Wing Workers in Thiruvananthapuram

केरल: भाजपा की महिला कार्यकर्ताओं पर हुई पानी की बौछार, बैक डोर नियुक्तियों के खिलाफ दे रही थीं धरना

Priyanka Tiwari न्यूज डेस्क, अमर अजाला, तिरुवनंतपुरम Published by: प्रियंका तिवारी
Updated Fri, 26 Feb 2021 06:45 PM IST
भाजपा की महिला कार्यकर्ताओं पर पानी की तोपों से हुआ हमला
भाजपा की महिला कार्यकर्ताओं पर पानी की तोपों से हुआ हमला - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें

केरल के तिरुवनंतपुरम में धरना दे रहीं भाजपा महिला विंग की कार्यकर्ताओं पर शुक्रवार को पुलिस ने पानी की तोपों से हमला किया। बताया जा रहा है कि महिला कार्यकर्ता यहां राज्य सरकार द्वारा कथित बैक डोर नियुक्तियों (वैधानिक नियमों का उल्लंघन करते हुए की गई नियुक्तियां) के खिलाफ धरना दे रही थीं।

india news national thiruvananthapuram kerala water cannons bjp government bjp women's wing workers protest back door appointments

