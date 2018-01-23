Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   India News ›   kerala love jihad case: CJI dipak misra says SC can not go into girl hadiya marital status

'लव जिहाद' मामला: SC ने कहा- हादिया बालिग, NIA नहीं कर सकती जांच

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 11:55 AM IST
kerala love jihad case: CJI dipak misra says SC can not go into girl hadiya marital status
केरल के चर्चित लव जिहाद मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने मुस्लिम युवक शफीन जहां और उससे शादी करने वाली हादिया को बड़ी राहत दी है। मामले की सुनवाई कर रही चीफ जस्टिस ऑफ इंडिया (सीजेआई) दीपक मिश्रा की पीठ ने कहा कि अगर लड़का लड़की कहते हैं कि शादी की है, तो जांच नहीं हो सकती।

सीजेआई ने कहा कि हादिया बालिग है, इसलिए कोर्ट उसकी शादी-शुदा जिंदगी में दखल नहीं देगा। इतना ही नहीं सीजेआई ने ये भी कहा कि राष्ट्रीय जांच सुरक्षा (एनआईए) एजेंसी भी हादिया के मैरिटल स्टेट्स की जांच नहीं कर सकती।
 

इससे पहले सुनवाई के लिए दिल्ली आई हादिया ने एयरपोर्ट पर चिल्लाते हुए कहा था, ‘मैं एक मुसलमान हूं और मुझ से कोई जबरदस्ती नहीं की गई है। मैं अपने पति के साथ रहना चाहती हूं।’ दरअसल सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने हादिया को अदालत के समक्ष पेश करने का निर्देश दिया था, क्योंकि वह यह जानना चाहती थी कि क्या हादिया ने अपनी मर्जी से शादी की है।

गत दिसंबर को इस जोड़े की शादी को केरल हाईकोर्ट ने रद्द कर दिया था। तब हादिया के पिता ने आरोप लगाया था कि उनकी बेटी को बहलाया गया और उसे इस्लामिक उग्रवादी संगठन इराक और सीरिया में आईएसआईएस के गढ़ में ले जा सकता है।


cji dipak misra supreme court hadiya kerala love jihad case

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

jiah khan suicide case court rejects rabiya application sooraj pancholi
Bollywood

जिया खान मर्डर: सूरज पंचोली पर नहीं चलेगा रेप-हत्या का केस, कोर्ट ने दी बड़ी राहत

23 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 winner shilpa shinde share a photo with salman khan
Television

Bigg Boss 11: सलमान को 'मिस' कर रहीं शिल्पा शिंदे, इस तरह कही दिल की बात

23 जनवरी 2018

indian cricketer Hardik Pandya Dating Hottie with actress Elli Avram
Bollywood

इस बोल्ड हीरोइन के साथ प्यार की पींगे लड़ा रहे हार्दिक पांड्या, भाई की शादी में परिवार से मिलवाया

23 जनवरी 2018

3 songs of shreya ghoshal have been cut from the padmaavat
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' के विरोध्‍ा से इस फेमस सिंगर को हुआ नुकसान, ट्वीट कर निकाला गुस्सा

23 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestant luv tyagi ready for onscreen romance splitsvilla
Television

Bigg Boss 11 के इस कंटेस्टेंट की खुली किस्मत, अब करेगा ऑनस्क्रीन रोमांस

23 जनवरी 2018

weekly rashiphal 22th january to 28th january
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 22 से 28 जनवरी: 6 राशियों के लिए शुभ रहेगा यह हफ्ता

23 जनवरी 2018

shah rukh khan world economic forum crystal award davos
Bollywood

शाहरुख ने खुलेआम हॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस से कर दी ऐसी मांग, बोले- 'बच्चों को आ जाएगी शर्म'

23 जनवरी 2018

dangal girl fatima sana shaikh not getting work the reason of aamir khan
Bollywood

आमिर खान से नजदीकियां बढ़ाकर मुश्किल में फंसी 'दंगल गर्ल', इंडस्ट्री में लोग कर रहे ऐसा बर्ताव

22 जनवरी 2018

aishwarya rai bachchan is all set to celebrate her husband abhishek bachchan birthday
Bollywood

ऐश्वर्या राय और बच्चन परिवार के बीच फिर आई दरार, अभिषेक को ले जाएंगी सात समंदर पार

22 जनवरी 2018

marathi serial kunku actor praful bhalerao passes away
Bollywood

एक हादसे में इस एक्टर की दर्दनाक मौत, मुंबई में रेलवे स्टेशन पर मिला शव

22 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

terrorist abdul subhan qureshi father says he was not involved in any terrorist activities
India News

'लादेन' की बहनें MA पास, पिता बोला- पुलिस चाहे जो कहे, बेटा आतंकी नहीं

आतंकी संगठन इंडियन मुजाहिद्दीन के संदिग्ध आतंकी अब्दुल सुभान कुरैशी के पिता का कहना है कि उसका बेटा किसी गतिविधि का हिस्सा नहीं है।

23 जनवरी 2018

Asaduddin Owaisi said Justice for women is an excuse the target is Shariat
India News

ओवैसी ने पीएम मोदी पर साधा निशाना, कहा- 15 लाख नहीं तो 15 हजार ही दे दो

23 जनवरी 2018

Major FKK Sircar who fought in World War II died at the age of 101 years
India News

द्वितीय विश्व युद्ध से लेकर चीनी युद्ध तक में शामिल रहे मेजर सिरकार का निधन

23 जनवरी 2018

Prime Minister Narendra modi remembers Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his Birth Anniversary
India News

नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस के जन्मदिन पर पीएम मोदी ने शेयर किया वीडियो

23 जनवरी 2018

Supreme Court will today hear the plea of banning movie Padmaavat
India News

एक बार फिर 'पद्मावत' बैन करने की याचिका खारिज, SC ने कहा- पूरे देश में रिलीज हो फिल्म

23 जनवरी 2018

Supreme court order to instantly file petition for accused in Nirbhaya gangrape case
India News

निर्भया गैंगरेप मामले में तुरंत याचिका दे अभियुक्त : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

23 जनवरी 2018

Supreme Court: Government takes interim steps for appointment in tribunals
India News

SC: ट्रिब्यूनलों में नियुक्ति के लिए अंतरिम कदम उठाए सरकार

23 जनवरी 2018

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodiya tweeted letter against AAP 20 MLA disqualification
India News

मनीष सिसोदिया का छलका दर्द, 20 विधायकों के नाम दिल्ली वालों के लिए लिखा पत्र

22 जनवरी 2018

Congress President Rahul Gandhi slams On Pm Narendra Modi In Twitter 
India News

राहुल का PM मोदी पर हमला, बोले- खुद को आम बताने वाले खास को लगाते हैं गले

22 जनवरी 2018

indian mujahideen terrorist subhan qureshi arrested by delhi police who was planning to big blast
India News

गुजरात ब्लास्ट का मास्टरमाइंड 'लादेन' बम बनाने में माहिर, IT कंपनियों में कर चुका काम

22 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

BSF की इन जाबांजों से मिले धर्मेंद्र प्रधान, गणतंत्र दिवस पर करेंगी ये कारनामा

इस बार गणतंत्र दिवस के दौरान महिला बाइकर्स का भी जत्था स्टंट दिखाते हुए नजर आएगा। ये सभी 113 बाइकर्स बीएसएफ का हिस्सा है। सोमवार को केंद्रीय मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान ने इस जत्थे में शामिल ओडिशा की 5 महिला बाइकर्स से मुलाकात की और उनका हौसला बढ़ाया।

23 जनवरी 2018

BSF REPLIES PAKISTAN BY FIRING 9000 MORTARS 1:17

VIDEO: BSF का पाकिस्तान को करारा जवाब, दागे 9000 गोले

23 जनवरी 2018

KARNI SENA PRESIDENT KALVI SAYS READY TO WATCH PADMAVAT 3:30

पद्मावत देखने को तैयार करणी सेना, रखी ये शर्त

23 जनवरी 2018

WHY ONLY MEN ARE HELD RESPONSIBLE FOR STALKING, RAPE AND SEXUAL HARRASMENT 1:18

छेड़खानी, यौन उत्पीड़न और दुष्कर्म मामले में पुरुष ही दोषी क्यों?

23 जनवरी 2018

Indian Army giving reply to Pak army in kashmir 1:06

सीजफायर पर राजनाथ सिंह का जवाब सुनकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

22 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Supreme Court controversy: Meeting Is continue between CJI and Senior four judges
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट विवाद: CJI के साथ चारों जजों की बैठक जारी, सुलझ सकता है मामला

18 जनवरी 2018

Supreme Court Judge Controversy: CJI, senior judges have a lunch date on Wednesday
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट विवाद: जजों के साथ CJI की थी मीटिंग, छुट्टी पर गए जस्टिस चेलमेश्वर

17 जनवरी 2018

CJI Dipak Misra meets four dissenting judges
India News

सुलझ सकता है SC जज विवाद, नाराज जजों और CJI के बीच बंद कमरे में हुई मीटिंग

16 जनवरी 2018

Rahul Gandhi demands Judge Loya death hearing in Supreme court
India News

कानून पर भरोसा रहे इसलिए होनी चाहिए जस्टिस लोया की मौत की जांचः राहुल गांधी

12 जनवरी 2018

four supreme court judges who did a press conference for the first time in indian judicial history
India News

जानें कौन हैं सुप्रीम कोर्ट के वो चार वरिष्ठ जज, जिन्होंने खोला मोर्चा

12 जनवरी 2018

Supreme Court controversy: reactions of former judges on protest of four judges
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट विवादः चार जजों के 'विरोध' पर क्या बोले देश के पूर्व न्यायाधीश

12 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.