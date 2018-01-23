Kerala 'Love Jihad' case: A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra observed it cannot go into marital status of Hadiya.— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2018
आतंकी संगठन इंडियन मुजाहिद्दीन के संदिग्ध आतंकी अब्दुल सुभान कुरैशी के पिता का कहना है कि उसका बेटा किसी गतिविधि का हिस्सा नहीं है।
23 जनवरी 2018
