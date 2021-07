केरल में कोरोना का कहर: 31 जुलाई और 1 अगस्त को रहेगा संपूर्ण लॉकडाउन, केंद्र ने भेजी विशेषज्ञों की टीम

Complete lockdown to be imposed in #Kerala on 31st July and 1st August due to rising COVID19 cases in the state pic.twitter.com/I31OvXGSoJ

Govt is sending a 6-member team to Kerala headed by Director, National Centre for Disease Control. As a large number of COVID cases are still being reported in Kerala, the team will aid the state’s ongoing efforts in COVID management:Union Health Min Mansukh Mandaviya



(file pic) pic.twitter.com/4raHrejdMQ