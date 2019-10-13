शहर चुनें

Kerala Indian Navy Dornier aircraft saves life of female police personnel in Agatti island

केरल: नौसेना ने बचाई महिला पुलिसकर्मी की जान, डोर्नियर एयरक्राफ्ट से किया रेस्क्यू

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोच्चि Updated Sun, 13 Oct 2019 12:17 PM IST
रेस्क्यू करती नौसेना
रेस्क्यू करती नौसेना - फोटो : ANI
भारतीय नौसेना ने केरल के अगत्ती द्वीप से महिला पुलिस अधिकारी का रेस्क्यू कर जान बचाई। महिला पुलिस अधिकारी को शनिवार शाम को दिल का दौरा पड़ा था। 
नौसेना ने स्थानीय प्रशासन से प्राप्त अनुरोध के चार घंटे के भीतर उसे सुरक्षित बाहर निकाल लिया। इस रेक्स्यू में नौसेना ने अपने डॉर्नियर एयरक्राफ्ट का प्रयोग किया।
 


 
kerala indian navy indian navy dornier aircraft
