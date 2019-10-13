केरल: नौसेना ने बचाई महिला पुलिसकर्मी की जान, डोर्नियर एयरक्राफ्ट से किया रेस्क्यू

Indian Navy had launched a Dornier Aircraft from Kochi, Kerala on 12th October for medical evacuation of a woman police personnel in Agatti island, Lakshadweep. She had suffered a stroke. She was evacuated within 4 hours of the request received from local administration. pic.twitter.com/GkYH7NR802— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2019
13 अक्टूबर 2019