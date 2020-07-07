शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Kerala government removes M Sivasankar from the post of principal secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

केरल सरकार ने मुख्यमंत्री पिनराई विजयन के प्रमुख सचिव शिवशंकर को पद से हटाया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, तिरुवनंतपुरम Updated Tue, 07 Jul 2020 11:52 AM IST
पिनराई विजयन (फाइल फोटो)
पिनराई विजयन (फाइल फोटो)

ख़बर सुनें
केरल सरकार ने मुख्यमंत्री पिनराई विजयन के प्रमुख सचिव एम शिवशंकर को उनके पद से हटा दिया है। आईएएस मीर मोहम्मद को पद का अतिरिक्त प्रभार दिया गया है। शिवशंकर आईटी सचिव बने रहेंगे।
kerala government m sivasankar pinarayi vijayan

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

