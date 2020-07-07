केरल सरकार ने मुख्यमंत्री पिनराई विजयन के प्रमुख सचिव शिवशंकर को पद से हटाया

Kerala government removes M Sivasankar from the post of principal secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. IAS Mir Mohammed has been given additional charge of the position. Sivasankar continues to remain IT Secretary.— ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.