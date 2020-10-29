केरल सोना तस्करी मामला : ईडी ने अदालत से शिवशंकर के संदेशों की जांच कराने की मांग की

केरल सोना तस्करी मामले में प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने सेशन कोर्ट में बताया कि मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय के पूर्व मुख्य सचिव एम शिवशंकर ने अप्रैल, 2019 में कुछ अधिकारियों को राजनयिक सामान की निकासी के लिए संदेश भेजे थे। ईडी ने कहा कि इन संदेशों की सीमा शुल्क अधिकारियों से जांच कराई जानी चाहिए।

#KeralaGoldSmugglingCase: ED today submitted in Principal Sessions Court that M Sivasankar, former Principal Secy of Kerala CMO, also spoke/sent message to some officer in April 2019 for clearance of some diplomatic baggage which was to be examined by Customs Authorities. pic.twitter.com/VGkRMjyoZL