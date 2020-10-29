केरल सोना तस्करी मामला : ईडी ने अदालत से शिवशंकर के संदेशों की जांच कराने की मांग की

#KeralaGoldSmugglingCase: ED today submitted in Principal Sessions Court that M Sivasankar, former Principal Secy of Kerala CMO, also spoke/sent message to some officer in April 2019 for clearance of some diplomatic baggage which was to be examined by Customs Authorities. pic.twitter.com/VGkRMjyoZL— ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2020
