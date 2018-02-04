अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Kerala assembly speaker bought glasses of rupees fifty thousand from government Treasury

केरल: विधानसभा अध्यक्ष ने सरकारी खजाने से लिया 50 हजार का चश्मा, विवाद बढ़ा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 10:23 AM IST
Kerala assembly speaker bought glasses of rupees fifty thousand from government Treasury
पी श्रीरामकृष्णन
केरल विधानसभा के अध्यक्ष पी श्रीरामकृष्णन ने हजारों रुपये का चश्मा खरीदा है। चश्मा करीब 50000 रुपये का है और एक आरटीआई में खुलासा हुआ है कि इसकी कीमत का भुगतान राज्य के सरकारी खजाने से किया गया है। बता दें कि केरल लगातार नकदी की कमी से जूझ रहा है और ऐसे में अध्यक्ष की ओर से महंगा चश्मा लेने पर विवाद बढ़ गया है।

आरटीआई में खुलासा उस वक्त हुआ है, जब सत्तारुढ़ माकपा सरकार ने कुछ दिनों पहले अपना बजट पेश किया था। सरकार की ओर से नकदी के संकट को दूर करने के लिए वित्तीय अनुशासनों की वकालत की गई, लेकिन विधानसभा अध्यक्ष के लिए हुए इस खर्चे ने प्रशासन को कटघरे में खड़ा कर दिया है।

कोच्चि के रहने वाले आरटीआई कार्यकर्ता डीबी बीनू ने बताया कि चश्मे पर 49900 रुपये खर्च किए गए, जिसमें उसके फ्रेम की कीमत 4,900 और लेंस पर 45,000 रुपये खर्च किए गए। साथ ही उन्हें इसी साल जनवरी में 4.25 लाख रुपये इलाज के लिए दिए गए।

विरोधियों के निशाने आने वाले अध्यक्ष श्रीरामकृष्णन ने सफाई में कहा कि डॉक्टरों की सलाह पर ही उन्होंने ये चश्मा लिया। वहीं बीनू ने आरोप लगाया कि अध्यक्ष की ओर से बिलों की कॉपी मांगी गई, लेकिन वो नहीं दी गई। बीनू का कहना है कि वो सूचना आयोग के पास अपनी अपील लेकर जाएंगे। इससे पहले भी स्वास्थ मंत्री भी 28 हजार का चश्मा खरीदने के चलते विवादों में आए हैं।
