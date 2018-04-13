शहर चुनें

कठुआ गैंगरेप: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने लिया स्वत: संज्ञान, करेगा मामले की जांच

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 13 Apr 2018 12:29 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
जम्मू कश्मीर के कठुआ में आठ साल की बच्ची के साथ रेप के बाद हत्या का मामला सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंच चुका है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा है कि वह खुद इस दिल दहला देने वाली घटना का संज्ञान लेगा। इसके लिए कोर्ट ने मामले से जुड़े सभी दस्तावेजों को पेश करने की मांग की है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट लिखित में यह उल्लेखित करना चाहता है कि जम्मू के वकीलों ने आरोपियों के खिलाफ चार्जशीट दायर करने से रोका था। इसके अलावा उन्होंने पीड़िता के परिवार का प्रतिनिधित्व कर रही वकील को भी धमकाया था। कोर्ट का कहना है कि अब वह खुद इस मामले की जांच करेगा। 
 
बता दें कि इस मामले में क्राइम ब्रांच ने चार्जशीट दायर कर दी है लेकिन जम्मू और कश्मीर के वकील कानूनी कार्यवाही नहीं होने दे रहे हैं। वकील पीवी दिनेश ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में जम्मू और कश्मीर के वकीलों का उल्लेख किया है जो कठुआ बलात्कार के मामले में कार्यवाही को रोक रहे हैं और चीफ जस्टिस दीपक मिश्रा से मामले में स्वत: संज्ञान लेने की अपील की है। दीपक मिश्रा की पीठ इस याचिका पर सुनवाई करने के लिए तैयार हो गई है।

गुरुवार को आसिफा का केस लड़ रही वकील ने भी कहा था कि उन्हें धमकियां मिल रही हैं और उन्हें केस से पीछे हटने के लिए कहा जा रहा है। वकील दीपिका एस राजावत ने कहा था- जम्मू-कश्मीर बार एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष बीएस सलाठिया मुझे जम्मू-कश्मीर हाई कोर्ट में मिले और धमकाया कि केस मत लड़ो। अब वह झूठ बोल रहे हैं कि मैंने हाथ जोड़कर अपील की। आज मेरी नजरों में उनकी कोई इज्जत नहीं बची है।

बता दें कि आठ साल की आसिफा को उस समय अगवा किया गया था जब वह चराने के लिए लाए अपने घोड़ों को ढूंढ रही थी। अपने दोस्त के साथ मिलकर नाबालिग ने मासूम को अगवा करके एक मंदिर में बंधक बनाकर रखा। इसके बाद लगातार एक हफ्ते तक मासूम के साथ सात लोगों ने बलात्कार किया और फिर उसकी हत्या करके शव जंगल में फेंक दिया था।

