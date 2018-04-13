He (Jammu Bar Association President BS Salathia) met me at J&K HC, openly extended threats and said please don't appear. He is now lying that I folded my hands and requested. Today, I have lost all my respect towards him: DS Rajawat, Counsel, Kathua rape victim's family pic.twitter.com/CbKUjLOYAM— ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2018
Lawyer PV Dinesh mentioned before Supreme Court about Jammu lawyers preventing the course of law in Kathua rape case and requested the CJI Dipak Misra to take suo moto cognisance of it.The CJI led bench said it may hear the petition— ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2018
उत्तर प्रदेश के उन्नाव और जम्मू के कठुआ में हुए रेप कांड पर केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी ने बयान दिया है।
13 अप्रैल 2018