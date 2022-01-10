कर्नाटक: ऋण आवेदन मंजूर नहीं हुआ तो बैंक में ही लगा दी आग, आरोपी गिरफ्तार 

Karnataka: Upset over rejection of his loan application, a man allegedly set the bank on fire in Haveri district on Sunday
"The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered at Kaginelli police station under Sections 436, 477, 435 of IPC," say police pic.twitter.com/jrlHOYhegS— ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022
