कर्नाटक सरकार ने लिंगायतों को दिया अल्पसंख्यक का दर्जा, वीरशैव महासभा ने किया विरोध

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Fri, 23 Mar 2018 07:23 PM IST
Karnataka: siddaramaiah government gives minority status to Lingayats in cabinet meeting
कर्नाटक सरकार ने लिंगायत समुदाय के लिए अल्पसंख्यक दर्जा घोषित कर दिया। मुख्यमंत्री सिद्धारमैया की अध्यक्षता में शुक्रवार को हुई कैबिनेट मीटिंग में यह  फैसला लिया गया। इससे पहले राज्य सरकार ने लिंगायत समुदाय के लोगों को अलग धर्म का दर्जा देने के सुझाव को मंजूरी दी थी। 
 



भेद कर रही सरकार
सरकार के इस फैसले पर अखिल भारतीय वीरशैव महासभा ने कांग्रेस पर जमकर हमला बोला। 

महासभा ने कहा कि कांग्रेस दोनों समुदायों (लिंगायत और वीरशैव) को अलग कर रही है। दोनों एक ही हैं यह न बोलकर सरकार इधर-उधर की बातें कर रही है। साफ है कि सरकार ने जल्द होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव के मद्देनजर ये फैसला लिया है।

भाजपा ने की निंदा
भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने सिद्धारमैया सरकार के इस फैसले की निंदा की और इसे हिंदुओं को बांटने वाला करार दिया था। लिंगायत समुदाय के मुद्दे पर केंद्रीय मंत्री अर्जुन राम मेघवाल ने कहा है कि कर्नाटक के सीएम मनमोहन सिंह सरकार के फैसले को बदलना चाहते हैं। कांग्रेस सत्ता के लिए विभाजन करना चाहती है। इससे गरीबों का नुकसान होगा।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

