कर्नाटक पहुंचे कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी लगातार धार्मिक स्थलों का दौरा कर रहे हैं। आज श्रृंगेरी में माथा टेकने से पहले उन्होंने मैंगलोर में गोकर्णनाथेश्वर मंदिर में दर्शन किए। राहुल गांधी ने पारंपरिक धोती पहनकर दर्शन के लिए पहुंचे थे। इसके बाद ऊल्लाह के दरगाह भी गए थे। मैंगलोर में राहुल गांधी ने रोजारियो चर्च का भी दौरा किया था। राहुल गांधी जनआशीर्वाद यात्रा के तहत दो दिनों के राज्य के दौरे पर हैं।

#WATCH: Rahul Gandhi, along with other Congress leaders, visits Shringeri Sharadamba Temple in Chickmagalur. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/fvNLqvv4hq