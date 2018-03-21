शहर चुनें

कर्नाटक: मठ में धोती पहनकर दर्शन के लिए पहुंचे राहुल गांधी, देखें वीडियो

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Wed, 21 Mar 2018 01:19 PM IST
चिकमंगलूर के श्रृंगेरी मठ पहुंचे राहुल गांधी
चिकमंगलूर के श्रृंगेरी मठ पहुंचे राहुल गांधी - फोटो : ANI
कर्नाटक पहुंचे कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी लगातार धार्मिक स्थलों का दौरा कर रहे हैं। आज श्रृंगेरी में माथा टेकने से पहले उन्होंने मैंगलोर में गोकर्णनाथेश्वर मंदिर में दर्शन किए। राहुल गांधी ने पारंपरिक धोती पहनकर दर्शन के लिए पहुंचे थे। इसके बाद ऊल्लाह के दरगाह भी गए थे। मैंगलोर में राहुल गांधी ने रोजारियो चर्च का भी दौरा किया था। राहुल गांधी जनआशीर्वाद यात्रा के तहत दो दिनों के राज्य के दौरे पर हैं। 
इस दौरान राहुल ने मोदी सरकार पर जमकर निशाना साधा। उडुपी में जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए उन्होंने कहा, ‘वे लोग सत्ता के लिए कुछ भी कर सकते हैं, मोदी जी आएंगे और बार-बार झूठ बोलेंगे।’ उन्होंने आरोप लगाया, ‘आप लोगों ने देखा, मेघालय, मणिपुर और अरुणाचल में पैसे के बल पर सरकार बनाई।’ राहुल ने प्रधानमंत्री पर किसानों को नजरअंदाज करते हुए बड़े व्यापारियों का ऋण माफ करके उन्हें मदद पहुंचाने का भी आरोप लगाया। उन्होंने पदुबिदरी में पार्टी की एक जनसभा में कहा, ‘नरेंद्र मोदी जहां भी जाते हैं कहते हैं कि बीते 70 साल में कुछ नहीं हुआ। वह आपके माता पिता, गरीब किसानों, श्रमिकों, भारत के छोटे व्यापारियों का अपमान कर रहे हैं।’ 

राहुल ने कहा, ‘अगर यह देश आज विश्व के अन्य देशों के बराबर खड़ा है तो यह दो साल में नहीं हुआ। यह कई वर्षों में आम जनता के खून पसीने से हुआ है। मोदी को आम जनता का अपमान बंद करना चाहिए।’ उन्होंने कहा कि कोई अकेला व्यक्ति देश को आगे नहीं ले जा सकता।
 

 

