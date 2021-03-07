कर्नाटक : बंगलुरु पुलिस ने हमला कर भाग रहे बदमाश पर चलाई गोली, घायल 

Police today opened fire on rowdy-sheeter Chaddi Kiran after he attacked PC Basavanna while attempting to flee along with his associate. He's hospitalized after a leg injury, condition stable: DCP North Bengaluru, Karnataka
Chaddi Kiran is accused in March 2 attempt-to- murder.— ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021
