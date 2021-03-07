शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Karnataka : Police today opened fire on rowdy-sheeter Chaddi Kiran after he attacked PC Basavanna DCP North Bengaluru

कर्नाटक : बंगलुरु पुलिस ने हमला कर भाग रहे बदमाश पर चलाई गोली, घायल 

Deepti Mishra न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलुरु Published by: दीप्ति मिश्रा
Updated Sun, 07 Mar 2021 08:49 AM IST
विज्ञापन
बेंगलुरु पुलिस
बेंगलुरु पुलिस - फोटो : ANI
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
कर्नाटक की राजधानी बंगलुरु में पुलिस ने पीसी बसवन्ना पर हमला करके भाग रहे बदमाश चड्डी किरण पर गोलीबारी कर दी। गोली उसके पैर में लगी, जिसके बाद किरण को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। किरण चड्डी हत्या करने की कोशिश का आरोपी है। डीसीपी नॉर्थ बंगलुरु ने यह जानकारी दी। 
विज्ञापन





 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national karnataka bengaluru

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मैदान में मोदी: कोलकाता के ब्रिगेड ग्राउंड में पीएम भरेंगे हुंकार, मिथुन चक्रवर्ती भी पहुंचेंगे

7 मार्च 2021

trivendra singh rawat
India News

सियासी हलचल: त्रिवेंद्र रावत के लिए हालात मुश्किल, विधायक दल की बैठक जल्द संभव

7 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन
मुकेश अंबानी के घर के बाहर सुरक्षा...
India News

एंटीलिया मामला: मौत का रहस्य गहराया, हिरेन के मास्क के अंदर ठूसे गए थे कई रुमाल

7 मार्च 2021

कोरोना वायरस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

Corona virus : उत्तराखंड-हिमाचल सहित आठ राज्यों के 63 जिलों में हालात ठीक नहीं

7 मार्च 2021

इसी बिल्डिंग से कूदकर छात्र ने जान दी...
Delhi NCR

मौत की छलांग : सांवले रंग से परेशान नोएडा के छात्र ने दी जान, फब्तियों ने कर दिया था बेचैन

7 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

ब्रिगेड परेड ग्राउंड: ये मैदान जिसका बंगाल उसका, जानिए इसका इतिहास

7 मार्च 2021

सुवेंदु अधिकारी
India News

बंगाल चुनाव: जानिए कौन हैं ममता बनर्जी के खिलाफ भाजपा के उम्मीदवार सुवेंदु अधिकारी

7 मार्च 2021

रविचंद्रन अश्विन
Cricket News

INDvENG: महान खिलाड़ियों में शुमार होना चाहते हैं अश्विन, सीरीज जीत के बाद हुए भावुक

7 मार्च 2021

कांग्रेस उम्मीदवारों की सूची जारी
India News

विधानसभा चुनाव : कांग्रेस ने बंगाल और असम के लिए जारी की प्रत्याशियों की सूची, इन चेहरों पर लगाया दांव

7 मार्च 2021

MINI Countryman 2021
Automobiles

नई MINI कंट्रीमैन: भारत में हुई लॉन्च, 7.5 सेकंड में पकड़ती है 100 किमी/घंटा की रफ्तार

6 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X