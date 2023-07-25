Karnataka: विधायक बीआर पाटिल का आरोप- 'मेरे नाम पर फर्जी लेटरहेड वायरल कर रही भाजपा'; दर्ज कराई शिकायत

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ विधायक बीआर पाटिल ने मंगलवार को दावा किया कि विपक्षी भाजपा ने 'एक फर्जी लेटरहेड बनाया' और जिले के प्रभारी मंत्री प्रियांक खरगे और उनके बीच दरार पैदा करने के लिए उनके नाम से एक पत्र प्रसारित किया। पाटिल ने पुलिस में एक शिकायत दर्ज कराई है।
#UPDATE | Kalaburagi, Karnataka: Congress MLA BR Patil files police complaint over fake letter circulation in his name.— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2023
(Source: Congress Social Media) pic.twitter.com/QWgDXHs6be
