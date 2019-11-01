शहर चुनें

Karnataka MCC Civic Group launched campaign selfie with potholes in Mangaluru

कर्नाटक: एमसीसी सिविक ग्रुप ने शुरू की नई पहल, नागरिकों से मांगी गड्ढों के साथ सेल्फी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मंगलूरू Updated Fri, 01 Nov 2019 02:01 PM IST
एमसीसी सिविक ग्रुप ने एक अनोखा अभियान शुरू किया है
एमसीसी सिविक ग्रुप ने एक अनोखा अभियान शुरू किया है - फोटो : ANI
कर्नाटक के मंगलुरु सिटी कॉरपोरेशन (एमसीसी) नागरिक समूह ने नागरिकों के साथ मिलकर एक पहल शुरू की है। इस पहल के तहत नागरिकों से मंगलूरू में स्थित गड्ढों के साथ सेल्फी खींचकर सोशल मीडिया पर साझा करने के लिए कहा गया है। तस्वीर के साथ उन्हें यह जानकारी देनी होगी कि यह गड्ढे किसी स्थान पर हैं।
एडुजेंट लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल अश्विनी कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अनुशासन के लिए सेना में समलैंगिकता और व्याभिचार को अपराध बनाए रखने की मांग

उन्होंने कहा कि यदि सेना में इन संबंधों को अपराध की श्रेणी में नहीं रखा जाता है तो अनुशासन की गंभीर समस्या हो जाएगी।

1 नवंबर 2019

हरिकेन डोरियन तूफान बहामास में तबाही मचा रहा है
India News

भयानक रूप ले सकता है चक्रवाती तूफान 'महा', दक्षिण भारत में चेतावनी जारी

1 नवंबर 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे-अजित पवार
India News

शिवसेना को झटका, अजित पवार ने कहा- विपक्ष में बैठेगी एनसीपी और कांग्रेस

1 नवंबर 2019

kashmiri pandit
India News

क्या अब कश्मीरी पंडितों को चुकानी पड़ेगी अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने की कीमत, सरकार ने जारी किया अलर्ट!

1 नवंबर 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे-देवेंद्र फडणवीस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

शिवसेना बोली- महाराष्ट्र में हमारा ही सीएम होगा, एनसीपी ने दिया ये जवाब

1 नवंबर 2019

कमल नाथ
India News

एशियन बिजनेस लीडरशिप फोरम में शामिल होंगे मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री कमल नाथ

1 नवंबर 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और जर्मन चांसलर एंजेला मर्केल
India News

भारत-जर्मनी मिलकर आतंकवाद और उग्रवाद जैसे खतरों से निपटेंगे, पर्यावरण के लिए करेंगे यह काम

1 नवंबर 2019

मधुर भंडारकर
India News

असम की खूबसूरती को कैमरों में कैद करेंगे मधुर भंडारकर, फिल्मों में दिखांएगे राज्य की सुंदरता

1 नवंबर 2019

तीन तलाक
India News

पत्नी के थे टेढ़े दांत, शादी के चार महीने बाद पति ने दे दिया तीन तलाक

1 नवंबर 2019

मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त सुनील अरोड़ा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आज झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव की तारीखों का एलान करेगा चुनाव आयोग

1 नवंबर 2019

शरद पवार से मिलने के बाद शिवसेना के बदले तेवर, संजय राउत बोले, अगर ठान ली तो खुद जुटा सकते हैं बहुमत

महाराष्ट्र में भाजपा और शिवसेना के बीच सीएम को लेकर मचा दंगल खत्म नहीं हो रहा है। शिवसेना नेता संजय राउत ने शुक्रवार को फिर तीखे तेवर दिखाए और कहा कि लिखकर ले लीजिए, मुख्यमंत्री शिवसेना का ही होगा।

1 नवंबर 2019

आईजीआई 1:18

दिल्ली के IGI एयरपोर्ट पर मिला संदिग्ध बैग, एयरपोर्ट पर पुलिस ने शुरू किया तलाशी अभियान

1 नवंबर 2019

करतारपुर 1:20

करतारपुर पर बोले इमरान खान, बगैर पासपोर्ट आएं भारतीय श्रद्धालु, 10 दिन पहले जरूरी नहीं रजिस्ट्रेशन

1 नवंबर 2019

एरगॉन 40 1:39

चंद्रयान 2 ने कर दिखाया एक और कमाल, चांद के बाहरी वायुमंडल में मौजूद Argon 40 का बताया ISRO ने राज

1 नवंबर 2019

शिवसेना 1:35

शिवसेना विधायकों के साथ राज्यपाल से मिले आदित्य ठाकरे

31 अक्टूबर 2019

पीएम मोदी व प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

व्हाट्सएप जासूसी पर बोलीं प्रियंका- बड़ा स्कैंडल, सरकार के जवाब का इंतजार है

1 नवंबर 2019

आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री जगनमोहन रेड्डी
India News

आंध्र प्रदेश: मुख्यमंत्री रेड्डी को कोर्ट से राहत नहीं, आय से अधिक संपत्ति मामले में पेश होना होगा

1 नवंबर 2019

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पीएमसी: दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने नकद निकासी पर लगी पाबंदी को लेकर केंद्र से मांगा जवाब

1 नवंबर 2019

प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (फाइल फोटो)
India News

15 नवंबर तक न्यायिक हिरासत में रहेंगी यास्मीन कपूर, मनी लांड्रिंग मामले में हैं बंद

1 नवंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी के साथ जर्मन चांसलर मर्केल
India News

पीएम मोदी से मिलीं एंजेला मर्केल, जर्मनी के साथ 20 अहम समझौतों पर हस्ताक्षर की उम्मीद

1 नवंबर 2019

पुलिस कांस्टेबल ने की आत्महत्या
India News

कर्नाटक: गर्भवती पुलिस कांस्टेबल ने अपने आवास पर की आत्महत्या

1 नवंबर 2019

