Karnataka: 'राहुल गांधी को दूर रखना कांग्रेस के लिए मददगार', कर्नाटक में हार के बाद चुटकी लेते दिखे भाजपा नेता

जहां मालवीय ने राहुल गांधी पर निशाना साधा, वहीं कांग्रेस ने राज्य में जीत का श्रेय राहुल गांधी की भारत जोड़ो यात्रा को दिया। राहुल का समर्थन करते हुए सिद्धारमैया ने कहा- "मुझे उम्मीद है कि राहुल गांधी देश के पीएम बन सकते हैं।"



कर्नाटक चुनावी परिणाम के बाद मालवीय ने कहा कि भाजपा भले ही कर्नाटक में नीचे हो सकती है लेकिन बाहर नहीं हुई है। उन्होंने कहा भाजपा और कांग्रेस के वोट शेयर पर नजर डाले तो भाजपा का वोट शेयर 2018 में 36.2% से घटकर 35.8% हुआ , जो महज 0.4% की गिरावट थी। वहीं कांग्रेस के वोट शेयर में 38.1% से 42.9% तक 4.8% की बढ़त हुई। जेडीएस को 4.9 फीसदी का नुकसान हुआ था। उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस को सबसे बड़ा लाभ पुराने मैसूर क्षेत्र से मिला था। But ‘शक्ति ने ताक़त को हरा दिया’ took the cake. 🤦♂️Is keeping Rahul Gandhi away the new… pic.twitter.com/bCJrHZGT9e — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 14, 2023 जहां मालवीय ने राहुल गांधी पर निशाना साधा, वहीं कांग्रेस ने राज्य में जीत का श्रेय राहुल गांधी की भारत जोड़ो यात्रा को दिया। राहुल का समर्थन करते हुए सिद्धारमैया ने कहा- "मुझे उम्मीद है कि राहुल गांधी देश के पीएम बन सकते हैं।"कर्नाटक चुनावी परिणाम के बाद मालवीय ने कहा कि भाजपा भले ही कर्नाटक में नीचे हो सकती है लेकिन बाहर नहीं हुई है। उन्होंने कहा भाजपा और कांग्रेस के वोट शेयर पर नजर डाले तो भाजपा का वोट शेयर 2018 में 36.2% से घटकर 35.8% हुआ , जो महज 0.4% की गिरावट थी। वहीं कांग्रेस के वोट शेयर में 38.1% से 42.9% तक 4.8% की बढ़त हुई। जेडीएस को 4.9 फीसदी का नुकसान हुआ था। उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस को सबसे बड़ा लाभ पुराने मैसूर क्षेत्र से मिला था।

