Karnataka: 'राहुल गांधी को दूर रखना कांग्रेस के लिए मददगार', कर्नाटक में हार के बाद चुटकी लेते दिखे भाजपा नेता

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
Irony died a million times when Robert Vadra started giving exclusives to media channels just when Rahul Gandhi declared that Congress’s Karnataka win was a defeat of ‘crony capitalists’…
विज्ञापन विज्ञापन
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed