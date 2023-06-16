Karnataka: अवैध रेत खनन कर रहे ट्रैक्टर ने पुलिसकर्मी को रौंदा, मंत्री बोले- सख्त कार्रवाई होगी

#WATCH | It is very shocking. We need to take serious action against those behind it. Justice will be served: Karnataka Minister Dr MC Sudhakar on constable killed allegedly by sand mafia in Kalaburagi pic.twitter.com/pqLI5yDO0V

और पढ़ें





मंत्री बोले- सख्त कार्रवाई होगी

वहीं कर्नाटक सरकार के मंत्री प्रियांक खरगे ने कहा कि 'मैंने पहले भी पुलिस विभाग को अवैध बालू खनन के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। घटना की जांच की जा रही है और दोषियों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी।' कर्नाटक सरकार के मंत्री डॉ. एमसी सुधाकर ने रेत माफिया द्वारा पुलिसकर्मी की ट्रैक्टर से रौंदकर हत्या करने पर चिंता जाहिर की और कहा कि 'यह बेहद चौंकाने वाला है। हमें दोषियों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करने की जरूरत है। इस मामले में न्याय होगा।' — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2023 वहीं कर्नाटक सरकार के मंत्री प्रियांक खरगे ने कहा कि 'मैंने पहले भी पुलिस विभाग को अवैध बालू खनन के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। घटना की जांच की जा रही है और दोषियों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी।' कर्नाटक सरकार के मंत्री डॉ. एमसी सुधाकर ने रेत माफिया द्वारा पुलिसकर्मी की ट्रैक्टर से रौंदकर हत्या करने पर चिंता जाहिर की और कहा कि 'यह बेहद चौंकाने वाला है। हमें दोषियों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करने की जरूरत है। इस मामले में न्याय होगा।'

विज्ञापन