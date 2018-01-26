अपना शहर चुनें

कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री सिद्धारमैया बोले- लगता है अमित शाह में दिमाग नहीं

Updated Fri, 26 Jan 2018 02:18 PM IST
CM Siddaramaiah
कर्नाटक में इस साल किसी भी महीने विधानसभा चुनाव की तारीख की घोषणा हो सकती है। ऐसे में देश की दो बड़ी राजनीतिक पार्टियों भाजपा और कांग्रेस ने पहले से ही चुनावी बिगुल बजा दिया है। दोनों ही पार्टियां किसी भी सूरत में ये चुनाव जीतने के लिए मैदान में उतरेंगी। चुनाव के मद्देनजर बीजेपी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह वहां एक के बाद एक रैलियां कर रहे हैं वहीं कांग्रेस भी स्वशासित इस राज्य को अपने कब्जे में रखने के लिए मैदान में उतरेगी। 

कर्नाटक विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर दोनों पार्टियों के नेताओं में बयानबाजी तेज हो गई है। इस बयानबाजी के दौर में गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री सिद्धारमैया  ने अमित शाह पर दिमागविहीन होने का आरोप लगाया है। उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसा लगता है कि अमित शाह के पास दिमाग ही नहीं है वह एक दिमाग विहीन इंसान है। 

बता दें कि गुरुवार (25 जनवरी) को भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री सिद्धारमैया पर तीखा हमला बोला है। उन्होंने कहा कि पिछले 4 सालों में कर्नाटक में 20 आरएसएस-बीजेपी कार्यकर्ताओं की हत्या हुई और राज्य की सिद्धारमैया सरकार ने दोषियों पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की।  
 
उन्होंने अपने संबोधन के दौरान कार्यकर्ताओं और मतदाताओं पर जोश भरते हुए भरोसा दिलाया कि कर्नाटक में बीजेपी की सरकार बनने पर दोषियों के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई होगी। भाजपा अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि बीजेपी ने सरकार बदलने के लिए परिवर्तन यात्रा की शुरुआत की है, हम महिलाओं और युवाओं के जीवन में बदलाव लाएंगे। 
 
इससे पहले  बंगलूरू में एक सभा को संबोधित करते हुए सिद्धारमैया  ने महाभारत का जिक्र किया था और अपने संबोधन में कहा था कि चुनाव एक वार की तरह है। जिसमें हम 'पांडव' हैं जो सही रास्ते पर चल रहे हैं और बीजेपी के लोग 'कौरव' हैं जो गलत रास्ते पर चल रहे हैं। 
karnataka assembly election cm siddaramaiah bjp congress

