{"_id":"5b0004044f1c1b5a798b4f79","slug":"karnataka-cm-bs-yeddyurappa-resigns-and-reactions-of-leaders-on-social-media","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0938\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u0947\u0926\u093f\u092f\u0941\u0930\u092a\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0940, \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u091f\u0915\u0940","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}

कर्नाटक में शनिवार को बहुमत परीक्षण के दौरान महज 55 घंटे के लिए मुख्यमंत्री रहे बीएस येदियुरप्पा ने भावुक भाषण के बाद अपने पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया। येदियुरप्पा ने बहुमत परीक्षण के लिए जरूरी संख्याबल न होने के बाद इस्तीफे की पेशकेश की।



बता दें कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आदेश दिया था कि 104 सीटें जीतने वाली भाजपा शनिवार को सदन में बहुमत परीक्षण कर बहुमत साबित करे। येदियुरप्पा के इस्तीफे के एलान के बाद तमाम तरह की प्रतिक्रियाएं सामने आ रही है।



पूर्व वित्त मंत्री पी. चिदंबरम ने कहा कि 'सदन की कार्रवाई लाइव होने से हर आम नागरिक प्रोटेम स्पीकर बना और प्रजांतत्र की रक्षा और जीत हुई।









वहीं राजीव शुक्ला ने कहा कि 'लोकतंत्र में खरीद-फरोख्त की कोई जगह नहीं। और भाजपा ऐसा करने में असमर्थ हुई और येदियुरप्पा को इस्तीफा देना पड़ा।





वहीं पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने कहा कि 'लोकतंत्री की जीत हुई। कर्नाटक को बधाई। देवगौड़ा जी, कुमारस्वामी जी और कांग्रेस और अन्य लोगों को बधाई। क्योंकि यब 'क्षेत्रीय' फ्रंट की जीत है।







With the proceedings live and every citizen becoming a pro tem Speaker, democracy in Karnataka was saved -- for the time bring. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 19, 2018

There is no place for horse trading in democracy Bjp miserably failed in that attempt yedurappa had to resign — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) May 19, 2018

Democracy wins. Congratulations Karnataka. Congratulations DeveGowda Ji, Kumaraswamy Ji, Congress and others. Victory of the 'regional' front — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 19, 2018

कर्नाटक में शनिवार को बहुमत परीक्षण के दौरान महज 55 घंटे के लिए मुख्यमंत्री रहे बीएस येदियुरप्पा ने भावुक भाषण के बाद अपने पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया। येदियुरप्पा ने बहुमत परीक्षण के लिए जरूरी संख्याबल न होने के बाद इस्तीफे की पेशकेश की।बता दें कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आदेश दिया था कि 104 सीटें जीतने वाली भाजपा शनिवार को सदन में बहुमत परीक्षण कर बहुमत साबित करे। येदियुरप्पा के इस्तीफे के एलान के बाद तमाम तरह की प्रतिक्रियाएं सामने आ रही है।पूर्व वित्त मंत्री पी. चिदंबरम ने कहा कि 'सदन की कार्रवाई लाइव होने से हर आम नागरिक प्रोटेम स्पीकर बना और प्रजांतत्र की रक्षा और जीत हुई।वहीं राजीव शुक्ला ने कहा कि 'लोकतंत्र में खरीद-फरोख्त की कोई जगह नहीं। और भाजपा ऐसा करने में असमर्थ हुई और येदियुरप्पा को इस्तीफा देना पड़ा।वहीं पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने कहा कि 'लोकतंत्री की जीत हुई। कर्नाटक को बधाई। देवगौड़ा जी, कुमारस्वामी जी और कांग्रेस और अन्य लोगों को बधाई। क्योंकि यब 'क्षेत्रीय' फ्रंट की जीत है।