With the proceedings live and every citizen becoming a pro tem Speaker, democracy in Karnataka was saved -- for the time bring.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 19, 2018
There is no place for horse trading in democracy Bjp miserably failed in that attempt yedurappa had to resign— Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) May 19, 2018
Democracy wins. Congratulations Karnataka. Congratulations DeveGowda Ji, Kumaraswamy Ji, Congress and others. Victory of the 'regional' front— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 19, 2018
कर्नाटक विधानसभा में आज शाम चार बजे होने वाले बहुमत परीक्षण की उलटी गिनती शुरू हो चुकी है।
19 मई 2018